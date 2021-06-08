2024 presidential candidate, being in the top 10 Mahfud doesn’t care





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – presidential election of 2024 three more years. A number of polling institutes have released sigi results showing potential presidential candidates in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. One of the things on the radar is the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs Mahfud MD. In the 2019 presidential election, Mahfud almost became a running mate accompanying Joko Widodo as the incumbent. However, at the last minute, the decision changed because the coalition party supporting Jokowi wanted Ma’ruf Amin to become their running mate. After winning the presidential election, Jokowi appointed Mahfud as the coordinating minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, which was previously held by Wiranto. As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Mahfud’s name is back on the radar. He is in the top 10 of the candidates according to a number of pollsters. Based on the Charta Politics survey released last March, in a simulation of 12 names, Mahfud was in eighth place with 3.8%. Under him are SOE Minister Erick Thohir, 2.1% and KSP Moeldoko 1.3%. At the same time, three other ministers are ahead of Mahfud, namely Prabowo Subianto 19.6%, Sandiaga Uno 9.3%, Tri Rismaharini 5.3%. According to Puspoll Indonesia’s version from last May, Mahfud’s eligibility was ranked 10th out of 22 potential presidential candidates, with a figure of 1.8%. Indonesian Al Azhar University (UAI) political observer Ujang Komarudin believes Mahfud still has the potential to be noticed by the party. However, the former President of the Constitutional Court must strive to increase eligibility. “If he can emerge and increase his eligibility, it depends on Mahfud’s own performance. If he can’t, then he will be lost from the competition,” Ujang said on Monday evening June 7, 2021. According to Ujang, recently the public didn’t like Mahfud because he was too far ahead in defending President Jokowi’s policies. “In fact, a lot of people are disappointed with Jokowi. So it’s no surprise that Mahfud’s poll of presidential candidates is also small. It’s different from 2019, where Mahfud MD was very popular with the public and almost trusted to become vice president, “he said Mahfud himself once said he was not concerned about the results of the survey of potential presidential candidates leading up to the 2024 presidential election. not be taken seriously. For me, the investigations, especially now, are too premature, ”Mahfud said last February. Mahfud MD said he was not interested in further discussing the eligibility investigation. “So I don’t really know what rank I’m in, even if I fit in or not, I don’t know because I don’t want to know either. If you say I’m in this rank, yes I ‘I neither am I interested in discussing it, ”he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos