Lightning kills 26 people in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves death and approves ex-gratia | India News





New Delhi: The lightning of Monday June 7, 2021 killed more than 26 people in several regions of West Bengal, including 11 in Hooghly, nine in Murshidabad, two each in Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the loss of human life and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those killed. He said: “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones to lightning strikes in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover as soon as possible.” My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones to lightning strikes in parts of West Bengal. Let the injured recover as soon as possible. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2021 The PMO informed that Rs 50,000 would also be handed over to the injured. PM arenarendramodi approved an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in various parts of West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be handed over to the injured. PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021 Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that an area of ​​low pressure is likely to form over the northern Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas around June 11 and under its influence, the southern monsoon. -west is likely to advance over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. He said fairly extensive to extensive rainfall activity is very likely over most parts of eastern India and adjacent to central India from June 10 and into Gangetic West Bengal on June 10 and 11. (ii) Likely increase in rainfall activity along the west coast and adjacent peninsular India including Maharashtra from June 10 with sparse to fairly extensive rainfall activity Indian Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2021 (With contributions from agencies) Live







