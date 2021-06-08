PM saddened by murder of Pakistani family in Ontario





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his grief and denounced the murder of a Muslim Canadian family of Pakistani descent in London, Ontario.

“This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophony must be fought holistically by the international community,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Saddened to learn of the murder of a Muslim Canadian family of Pakistani descent in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophony must be fought in a comprehensive manner by the international community.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 8, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took to Twitter to condemn the incident, saying three generations of Canadians of Pakistani descent were killed for their faith.

3 generations of Pakistani Canadians have been killed in a brutal act of mass murder for their Muslim faith. It is an act of terror rooted in unspeakable hatred and Islamophobia. Express our deepest sympathy to the family members and pray for the recovery of the lone survivor; a little boy.

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 8, 2021

The incident

The day before, June 7, police said a man accused of killing four members of a Canadian Muslim family after running over them in his van had targeted them in a hate-motivated attack.

“There is evidence that it was a planned, premeditated, hate-motivated act,” Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London Police Department told reporters.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” Waight said.

He added that police in London – 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Toronto – were consulting with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and prosecutors about the possible laying of terrorism charges.

Read “Islamophobia integrates in Europe”

On June 6, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman jumped off the curb from his vehicle on Sunday, struck five family members, aged 9 to 74, then drove off at high speed.

Veltman, a London resident who was arrested after the incident, has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is due to return to court on Thursday after being remanded in custody on Monday.

Police have yet to release the names of the victims, but the London Free Press said the dead included Syed Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah Afzaal.

The mother of Syed Afzaal, 74, whose name is not yet confirmed, has also died. Their 9-year-old son, Faez Afzaal, is hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The family immigrated from Pakistan about 14 years ago, according to media reports.

With additional contribution from Reuters.

