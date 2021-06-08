Defamation against voting in Georgia: Trump’s top court cases | Donald trump





When Donald Trump was president, his lawyers repeatedly claimed that presidential immunity protected him from civil disputes unrelated to his official duties, among other legal actions. Court after court, this position was rejected, with several judges ruling that no one is above the law, although his numerous appeals have delayed litigation.

Trump is out of the White House, paving the way for a lawsuit against him to continue in earnest. Here are some of the major legal proceedings involving Trump.

Manhattan Grand Jury

On May 25, the Washington Post reported that Manhattan prosecutors had summoned the grand jury that should decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump, other executives of his company, or the company itself, if the prosecutors presented criminal charges to the panel.

Vances’ office is investigating whether the valuation of any real estate in his business has been tricked into misleading insurers or banks, and whether any manipulation of value has resulted in illegal tax relief. The New York Attorney General has also stepped up his investigation from a civilian inquiry, saying: We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization on a criminal basis, along with the Manhattan DA.

Jean Carroll

Advice columnist E Jean Carroll, who alleged Trump raped her in the mid-1990s, sued him in November 2019 after denying the allegations. Trump claimed Carroll fabricated the allegation of selling his book and remarked: He’s not my type.

The US Department of Justice, which represents Trump, had said he should be considered a regular federal employee and that his statements fell within the parameters of his job. As such, the DOJ argued, Trump was protected by federal tort claims law, meaning his attorneys could represent him.

The judge in the case did not acknowledge that Trump was a regular federal worker, nor that these statements were part of his job. The DoJ appealed the decision before Biden took office. Roberta Kaplan, who represents Carroll, said she was confident the appeals court would rule in her favor and the case would ultimately be heard.

Summer zervo

Former apprentice candidate Summer Zervos claimed in October 2016 that Trump groped her. Trump, who was on the campaign trail at the time of the allegations, said his claims were false and fabricated. Zervos filed a lawsuit against him in 2017, claiming his denials defamed her.

Trump had tried to stop the case, citing presidential protection from legal action. Trump’s legal team appealed to New York’s highest court after suffering previous legal defeats related to the issue of immunity. On March 30, the court finally dismissed the appeal, saying the issues presented had become moot as he was no longer president. This allows Zervos’ trial to continue.

Georgia vote

According to several reports, prosecutors in Georgia are investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Fani Willis, a Fulton County district attorney, has asked state officials to retain documents, such as documents involving Trump’s appeal to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to find more ballots in his favor.

The letter said special care had to be taken to set aside and preserve those who could be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of those administering the election, Reuters said citing the February 10 correspondence.

