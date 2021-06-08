Hope RI is strong Yes, this is the scary ghost of a temper tantrum!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati shared things that will need to be taken care of in the future. One of them is the threat of a tantrum tapping in line with the central bank’s policy tightening plan. temper tantrum This is closely related to the interest rate policy applied by the United States central bank, the Federal Reserve or the Fed. The taper tantrum occurred in mid-2013, when the Fed, led by Ben Bernanke, released a speech on the tapering of QE that had been carried out since the 2008 global financial crisis. The Fed then implemented a 3-step QE. QE 1 started in November 2008, then QE 2 started in November 2010, and QE 3 in September 2012. Values ​​were also different, when QE 1 the Fed bought securities backed by $ 600 billion, then QE 2 was also the same for $ 600 billion, but this time what was bought were US government bonds (Treasury). QE 3 is different, the Fed announced the repurchase of the two assets worth US $ 40 billion per month, then increased to US $ 85 billion per month. The policy of low interest rates and quantitative easing flooded the economy of Uncle Sam’s country with liquidity, causing the US dollar index to freeze below the 90 level. This means that the US dollar is sluggish. speech time declining seems like the US dollar is getting so powerful. So if the speech declining Again, there is a risk that the US dollar will go ‘berserk’ as conditions are the same as in 2013, the US dollar is under pressure due to US $ 120 worth of Fed QE. per month since March of last year, and the United States dollar index was previously below 90. In 2013, the Fed finally started cutting QE by US $ 10 billion per month starting in December, finally stopping it in October 2014. As a result, throughout 2014, the dollar index climbed. by more than 12%. It didn’t stop there, after the end of QE there was talk of normalizing or raising interest rates from the Fed, which kept the US dollar victorious until the end of 2015.

Rupiah became one of the victims of the violent tantrum during this time. Since Bernanke announced the cut in June 2013, the rupee’s exchange rate has continued to decline until its peak in September 2015. At the end of May 2013, the exchange rate of the rupee was at the level of Rp 9,790 / US $, while on September 29, 2015, it touched the lowest level of Rp / US $ 14,730, which means that it there was a drop of more than 50% JCI at the start of the crisis crisis also saw a massive sell-off. Over the period May-September 2013, the JCI fell by 23%. Next page >>> The worst thing that can come close to IR

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos