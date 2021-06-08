PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings: Dream11 Prediction, Fantastic Tips, Possible 11 Play, Live Stream Details





The game will be broadcast live in India by Sony LIV starting at 7:30 p.m. IST and the Karachi Kings will be looking forward to a good start on their quest for a first PSL title. It will be a tie game as both teams have excellent impact players.

Multan’s outfit has captain and wicket batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Windies explosive opener Johnson Charles and middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer. Left arm playmaker Sohail Tanvir and South African leggy Imran Tahir add an advantage to their bowling attack.

Babar Azam’s presence makes the Karachi Kings a whole different outfit and they also have Martin Guptill and Chadwick Walton adding meat to their staff. Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera is also expected to qualify for Playing 11.

Teams

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem.

Kings of Karachi: Imad Wasim (Captain), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram , Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik.

Possible game 11

Sultans of Multan: Johnson Charles, Shan Masood, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicket keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Maqsood, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammed Waseem, Imran Tahir, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Kings of Karachi: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptill, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Qasim Akram.

Dream11

Johnson Charles, Martin Guptill, Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Rizwan, Thisara Perera, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Waseem, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

