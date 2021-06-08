In Kenya, mystery and silence over Gulen’s kidnapping

How did a foreign citizen disappear from the Kenyan police headquarters and find himself under arrest in Turkey, despite a court ruling prohibiting his extradition?

A week after it emerged that Selahaddin Gulen, whose uncle is a long-time enemy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had been forcibly returned to his country, Kenya has remained silent on the kidnapping and any role that he could have played.

Human rights activists say the incident shed light on Kenya’s history under President Uhuru Kenyatta of ignoring court orders and collaborating with foreign security agencies.

Since 2016, Turkey has arrested tens of thousands of people suspected of having links to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, accused of staging a failed coup in 2016 that left hundreds dead.

According to court documents filed in Kenya, his nephew Selahaddin Gulen, 30, a US permanent resident, visited the country on October 17 where he was arrested at the airport after passing immigration.

Ankara had sent an alert to Nairobi saying that Gulen was wanted for “child abuse” and asking that he be extradited to Turkey.

His lawyers said the alleged pedophilia case was “tried and concluded with the applicant’s acquittal in 2018”.

They argued that “the Turkish government is waging a prolonged campaign to prosecute and persecute the applicant along with his family,” claiming that Selahaddin’s brother, sister and 62 other family members were currently in prison.

“Their only crime was that they were related to a certain Fethullah Gulen,” a court file said.

The preacher, who lives in Pennsylvania, insists he is the head of a peaceful network of charities and businesses, and denies any connection to the 2016 coup attempt.

In March, a Kenyan judge issued orders barring authorities from deporting Selahaddin – who was also in possession of an asylum seeker pass – to Turkey.

– “Force seizure” –

Under his bail conditions, Selahaddin had to report to police every Monday.

According to an urgent court request filed by his lawyer Jotham Arwa on May 5, it was when he had presented to the main police headquarters in Nairobi two days before that he was last seen.

Arwa accused the Kenyan authorities of having “forcefully, without cause and blatantly seizing and detaining the applicant incommunicado” in a “hasty and clumsy attempt to circumvent the law” and return him to Turkey.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu said Selahaddin was brought back to Turkey by intelligence agents.

Police and immigration officials did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Human Rights Watch senior researcher in East Africa, Otsieno Namwaya, told AFP that in Kenya the story goes that he was kidnapped by Turkish agents outside the police headquarters.

“Even if it was true, how did he get out of the country?

“How do foreign agents manage to catch someone, go out with them and take them to JKIA (international airport) and get them out of the country? Without anyone asking questions? How can the government he keep silent on this issue? “

Namwaya said HRW planned to send a letter to the government asking for an explanation.

“The Kenyatta administration has become very well known for its collaboration with foreign security agencies and the kidnapping of foreign nationals who are in Kenya for security reasons,” he said.

– Kenyatta against justice –

Namwaya recalled the case of two prominent South Sudanese government critics, lawyer Dong Samuel Luak and opposition member Aggrey Idri, who were kidnapped in Nairobi in January 2017, just days after a court ruled. blocked their deportation to South Sudan.

The UN said in 2019 that it was “highly likely” that the two men, who were brought back to Juba, were executed by security agents.

Namwaya said HRW had heard numerous reports that Rwandans, Burundians, Congolese and Ethiopians were arrested in Kenya and forcibly returned to their homes, in many cases with the participation of Kenyan security forces.

“The hostility of the Government of Kenya towards asylum seekers and refugees is simply astonishing,” he said.

“The government as it is now has no respect for the courts at all.”

Last week, the Law Society of Kenya denounced a “continuing attack on the judiciary by the executive” after Kenyatta criticized the judiciary for recently blocking its attempts to reform the constitution.

Kenyatta also raised a particularly sensitive issue, the Supreme Court’s overturning of his electoral victory in 2017 due to widespread irregularities.

Kenyatta went on to win the rally, which the opposition boycotted.

Kenya and Turkey have close ties, but in 2016 Nairobi refused to close schools linked to the Gulenist movement despite pressure from Ankara.

In 1999, Turkish services arrested the leader of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, in Kenya. Ocalan remains imprisoned in Turkey.

