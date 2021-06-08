Politics
Editorial: CCP spokesperson puts his foot in his mouth, Xi receives slap in the face
By Li Ping
As the US C-17 Globemaster III, a military cargo plane, landed at Songshan Airport in Taiwan on Sunday, the hawkish CCP spokesman Global Times had his foot in his mouth. After swearing that a war would begin immediately between the two straits, he now concedes that China has a firm grip on the initiative on the Taiwan issue, and will not take it personally with the DPP. At the same time, continuing his usual wolf warrior frenzy, he accuses the DDP of offering proof of allegiance to the United States as a lifeline. For a state media that has a lot of influence over the direction of propaganda both inside and outside, how are such ostentatious statements different from a direct slap in the face of Xi Jinping, who just ordered the creation of a reliable, admirable, and respectable image of China?
Taiwan’s epidemic situation worsened, to which Japan and the United States subsequently reached out. On June 4, Japan sent 1.24 million doses of the vaccine to Taipei by civilian flight alone. On June 6, the United States deployed a C-17 military aircraft and sent three bipartisan senators to Taipei to announce the donation of 750,000 doses of vaccine. It was the first landing of a US military cargo plane in Taiwan, and its implications far greater than the scope of preventing the outbreak. Internet users on both sides of the Strait are wondering if the Global Times war warning bell would actually go off.
On August 31 of last year, the Global Times ran an op-ed titled Tsai authorities deserve a stern warning from Beijing, saying that as US military planes land on the island, they are crossing the red line of the Chinese mainland to safeguard national unity, and that the mainland can destroy the affected airport on the island and the US military planes landing there – a war in the Taiwan Strait will thus begin.
Now, the US strategic airlift had parked and taken off on the Taiwan runway without any obstruction. The US Air Force was fully exposed in Taipei, in stark contrast to the recent and frequent harassment by PLA military planes in the air circling Taiwan. Didn’t that cross the red line of mainland China to safeguard national unity? What followed was nothing more than verbal quarrels between the two straits. China’s little roses have been clamoring for the plane to be shot down, and Taiwanese netizens have ridiculed the Global Times and the Left Bank of the Strait for only engaging in verbal battles. China’s Foreign Ministry, unsurprisingly, said it had already filed a harsh representation with the United States. Is it to show the world that China is no longer a wolf warrior, but an adorable paper dragon?
Obviously, the direct landing of US Senators aboard a military cargo plane at Taipei Songshan Airport was not just a show of support for the administration of Tsai Ing-wens which is currently facing the difficulty of the epidemic, but also a test of the profitability of the Taiwanese CCP policy and US-Taiwan military cooperation. It turned out that the red line drawn by the Global Times on safeguarding national unity could be redrawn over and over again, as could the national security pole that was arbitrarily moved to Hong Kong. However, to appease the little roses, Global Times must refrain from soaking them as well as their patriotism towards the country and the party in cold water, and has therefore published a series of editorials such as the authorities in Taiwan are dealing with the visit by US senators as a lifeline and Taiwan’s DPP becomes a chess piece in the brawl between Beijing and Washington. He also advanced the attitude that the mainland disdains a war against Taiwan and the United States, accused the United States and Taiwan of playing an insidious game with human lives, claimed the mainland has a hold firm on the initiative on the Taiwan question and would not engage in a conflict of personal feelings with the DPP.
Yet for a so-called CCP spokesperson to be so bland on the war issue, it really makes people wonder if the CCP, in fact, has a full set of strategies and tactics against Taiwan. . This makes people wonder whether the CCP media has deliberately or unintentionally strayed from the designated path of domestic brainwashing and diplomatic insolence, so much so that Xi Jinping must now demand to publicize the reliable image. , admirable and respectable of China. It also makes people wonder if such a blatant slap on Xi Jinping’s face is low-level red (vulgar compliment) or high-level black (overwhelming praise), or just the Beijing version of loyal garbage?
As early as February 2019, the CPC Central Committee issued notices on strengthening the political construction of the party, demanding that party members not engage in low-level red or high-level black, not allowing no form of devotion and internal opposition, any double play or false reverence.
Xi Jinping just ordered a new external propaganda tactic late last month in an apparent attempt to reverse the damaging image resulting from wolf warrior diplomacy. However, with the Global Times and other diplomats putting their foot in their mouths, this clearly does not communicate in a reliable, admirable, and respectable manner. On the contrary, it could be seen that in order to seize its voice on the international stage and deceive its citizens, the CCP media could suddenly turn against the country and be utterly shameless. As to whether China’s political, economic and military forces are sufficient to start a war at this very moment? Although it cannot bear the consequences of the destruction of the Taiwan airport by the US military jets, as long as the red line remains mobile, China is invincible.
This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.
Click on here for Chinese version
We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: [email protected]
Apple Daily reserves the right to decline, shorten, edit, or edit guest opinion columns to ensure accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to remove and withhold guest opinion columns. columns at the discretion of our editorial page editors.
The opinions of the editors do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.
———————————
The brand new English edition of Apple Dailys is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE
To download the latest version,
iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS
Android: bit.ly/AD_android
Or search Apple daily in the App Store or Google Play
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]