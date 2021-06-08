Editorial: CCP spokesperson puts his foot in his mouth, Xi receives slap in the face

By Li Ping

As the US C-17 Globemaster III, a military cargo plane, landed at Songshan Airport in Taiwan on Sunday, the hawkish CCP spokesman Global Times had his foot in his mouth. After swearing that a war would begin immediately between the two straits, he now concedes that China has a firm grip on the initiative on the Taiwan issue, and will not take it personally with the DPP. At the same time, continuing his usual wolf warrior frenzy, he accuses the DDP of offering proof of allegiance to the United States as a lifeline. For a state media that has a lot of influence over the direction of propaganda both inside and outside, how are such ostentatious statements different from a direct slap in the face of Xi Jinping, who just ordered the creation of a reliable, admirable, and respectable image of China?

Taiwan’s epidemic situation worsened, to which Japan and the United States subsequently reached out. On June 4, Japan sent 1.24 million doses of the vaccine to Taipei by civilian flight alone. On June 6, the United States deployed a C-17 military aircraft and sent three bipartisan senators to Taipei to announce the donation of 750,000 doses of vaccine. It was the first landing of a US military cargo plane in Taiwan, and its implications far greater than the scope of preventing the outbreak. Internet users on both sides of the Strait are wondering if the Global Times war warning bell would actually go off.

On August 31 of last year, the Global Times ran an op-ed titled Tsai authorities deserve a stern warning from Beijing, saying that as US military planes land on the island, they are crossing the red line of the Chinese mainland to safeguard national unity, and that the mainland can destroy the affected airport on the island and the US military planes landing there – a war in the Taiwan Strait will thus begin.

Now, the US strategic airlift had parked and taken off on the Taiwan runway without any obstruction. The US Air Force was fully exposed in Taipei, in stark contrast to the recent and frequent harassment by PLA military planes in the air circling Taiwan. Didn’t that cross the red line of mainland China to safeguard national unity? What followed was nothing more than verbal quarrels between the two straits. China’s little roses have been clamoring for the plane to be shot down, and Taiwanese netizens have ridiculed the Global Times and the Left Bank of the Strait for only engaging in verbal battles. China’s Foreign Ministry, unsurprisingly, said it had already filed a harsh representation with the United States. Is it to show the world that China is no longer a wolf warrior, but an adorable paper dragon?

Obviously, the direct landing of US Senators aboard a military cargo plane at Taipei Songshan Airport was not just a show of support for the administration of Tsai Ing-wens which is currently facing the difficulty of the epidemic, but also a test of the profitability of the Taiwanese CCP policy and US-Taiwan military cooperation. It turned out that the red line drawn by the Global Times on safeguarding national unity could be redrawn over and over again, as could the national security pole that was arbitrarily moved to Hong Kong. However, to appease the little roses, Global Times must refrain from soaking them as well as their patriotism towards the country and the party in cold water, and has therefore published a series of editorials such as the authorities in Taiwan are dealing with the visit by US senators as a lifeline and Taiwan’s DPP becomes a chess piece in the brawl between Beijing and Washington. He also advanced the attitude that the mainland disdains a war against Taiwan and the United States, accused the United States and Taiwan of playing an insidious game with human lives, claimed the mainland has a hold firm on the initiative on the Taiwan question and would not engage in a conflict of personal feelings with the DPP.

Yet for a so-called CCP spokesperson to be so bland on the war issue, it really makes people wonder if the CCP, in fact, has a full set of strategies and tactics against Taiwan. . This makes people wonder whether the CCP media has deliberately or unintentionally strayed from the designated path of domestic brainwashing and diplomatic insolence, so much so that Xi Jinping must now demand to publicize the reliable image. , admirable and respectable of China. It also makes people wonder if such a blatant slap on Xi Jinping’s face is low-level red (vulgar compliment) or high-level black (overwhelming praise), or just the Beijing version of loyal garbage?

As early as February 2019, the CPC Central Committee issued notices on strengthening the political construction of the party, demanding that party members not engage in low-level red or high-level black, not allowing no form of devotion and internal opposition, any double play or false reverence.

Xi Jinping just ordered a new external propaganda tactic late last month in an apparent attempt to reverse the damaging image resulting from wolf warrior diplomacy. However, with the Global Times and other diplomats putting their foot in their mouths, this clearly does not communicate in a reliable, admirable, and respectable manner. On the contrary, it could be seen that in order to seize its voice on the international stage and deceive its citizens, the CCP media could suddenly turn against the country and be utterly shameless. As to whether China’s political, economic and military forces are sufficient to start a war at this very moment? Although it cannot bear the consequences of the destruction of the Taiwan airport by the US military jets, as long as the red line remains mobile, China is invincible.

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

Click on here for Chinese version

