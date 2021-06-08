FirstFT: Today’s best stories | Financial Time

<>

Hello. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT Europe / Africa newsletter. register here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox every weekday morning

Boris Johnson’s plan to build a yacht in the UK is on the verge of falling under a World Trade Organization deal his own government struck last year, experts have warned.

The Prime Minister announced last month that he hoped a national shipbuilder would create the £ 200million ship, the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, to promote British trade and industry to the world.

But building the still unnamed Number 10 ship in the UK would violate an agreement Britain signed just eight months ago.

Ministers did not exclude civilian shipbuilding from the list of contracts that must be opened up to global competition when they signed the WTO “government procurement agreement” covering 48 countries last October.

Coronavirus digest

The greatest danger to the Tokyo Olympics It is not about athletes and officials coming from abroad, but about a possible greater mobility and socialization among the inhabitants, warned the experts. Kazuhiro Yamada, the head of by Carlyle Japanese companies have predicted an increase in post-pandemic private equity deals in the country.

we and UK Airlines executives have made a rare joint appeal for Joe Biden and Boris Johnson to use this week’s G7 meeting to reopen transatlantic air travel. UK travel agents are losing their homes and facing “absolute hardship” within strict limits on international travel, the industry body Abta has warned.

we labor shortages are hurting independent businesses that cannot offer the same incentives as businesses.

Follow our live blog on the coronavirus here and Register now for our Coronavirus Business Update bulletin.

In the news

G7 targets Amazon in corporate tax plan Finance ministers are planning a raid on Amazon’s lucrative cloud computing business to ensure it pays more corporate tax under the G7’s new global rate deal. Chris Nuttall has more on the tough times ahead for Big Tech in the last newsletter #techft. Register now here.

The head of Amazon comes out of this world: Jeff Bezos plans to become one of the first civilians in space next month during Blue Origin’s first human flight, just two weeks after he officially resigned as chief executive.

Alzheimer’s drug gets US approval Regulators have approved the first treatment for the disease in nearly two decades, giving the green light to a drug developed by Biogen despite scientific debate over the drug’s effectiveness. The Massachusetts-based biotechnology decision to price the treatment at $ 56,000 per year reignited the debate over drug costs in the world’s largest and most profitable healthcare market.

Katerra, backed by SoftBank, files for bankruptcy The American construction start-up backed by SoftBank’s Vision Fund filed for bankruptcy with more than $ 1 billion in liabilities. He blamed Covid-19, the “unexpected insolvency” of its former lender Greensill Capital and an inability to secure financing.

BoE: Stablecoins face ‘tough questions’ The Bank of England said on Monday that stablecoins – cryptocurrencies linked to other assets – needed close scrutiny, the latest sign from regulators preparing to crack down on digital tokens. For millennia, money has acted as a store of value and reduced transaction costs, writes Roger Svensson of the Research Institute of Industrial Economics. Crypto does neither.

Apple WWDC 2021 At its annual developer conference, Apple announced it would add user privacy protections after coming under pressure following a warning from experts that thousands of apps continued to collect data from users who chose not to track. (Reuters, FT)

France fines Google € 220 million Competition regulators fined Google € 220 million for abusing its dominant position in the online advertising market and forced changes to the way it operates in the country for three years.

The coming days

Portugal removed from British green list British tourists returning after 4 a.m. today will have to self-quarantine for 10 days and take an additional Covid-19 test after Portugal was moved to the ‘orange list’ of Downing Street travel destinations. Vaccinations will also begin for Britons aged 25 to 29.

Last call from former Bosnian Serb commander The final verdict in the trial of Ratko Mladic will be decided today in The Hague. Mladic had appealed a 2017 ruling that found him guilty of war crimes, including genocide during the Bosnian War, and sentenced him to life imprisonment. (PA)

US economic data Economists predicted a narrower trade gap in April, but the overall figure is expected to remain high as the reopening strengthens. (WSJ)

Colonial Pipeline chief testifies Joseph Blount will testify before the United States Senate today and the House tomorrow about the ransomware attack that forced his company to shut down its fuel supply last month and pay hackers $ 4.4 million. U.S. officials said they recovered $ 2.3 million from the ransom payment.

Marqeta IPO price The debit card company’s initial public offering is expected to be priced as it aims to complete one of this year’s biggest fintech listings.

What else do we read

How clean energy is driving a commodities supercycle As governments launch massive stimulus packages focused on job creation and environmental stability, the conjunction of such demand and potential supply shortages has many on Wall Street and the City of London hailing it. the arrival of a raw materials supercycle and ask: Is copper on its way to becoming the new oil?

Brexit: Can Northern Ireland’s sticking points be resolved? Britain and the EU are stuck in a row over trade rules ahead of critical talks this week and Joe Biden’s arrival in the UK for the G7 summit. In a sign of growing tension, EU capitals have responded to UK Brexit Minister Lord David Frost’s suggestion in the FT that the bloc must compromise. FT’s point of view is that the mess is not to be resolved by the United States, but by the protagonists.

A successful G7 summit could reinvigorate the idea that the West can provide global leadership in alliance with other democracies, writes Gideon Rachman.

British farmers fear Australian trade Downing Street’s decision to offer Australia a free trade deal has raised fears among UK farmers to open free trade with a range of large, potentially cattle-producing countries threaten their way of life.

“Agriculture is of critical importance to a very large number of people, upstream and downstream. It’s a shame if they sell this over the water ”- Jimmy Ireland, National Farmers’ Union in Scotland

UAE resets decade of foreign policy For a decade, the Gulf State has been the Arab country the most muscular regional player, deploying its wealth in petrodollars and military might to strengthen its allies and weaken its enemies. But after the coronavirus hit its economy, underscoring its links to global trade, the UAE is shifting from robust intervention to ‘economic’ diplomacy.

Minister of Chaos In a new Boris Johnson profile – for which the Prime Minister has sat against the will of his advisers – Tom McTague of the Atlantic seeks to find out if the Prime Minister is “really a populist, or just popular”. (Atlantic)

Commentary of the day

In response to “Don’t make me go back to hard pants five days a week”:

“Not having to iron was maybe the best thing about Covid working from home for me. When I started going back to the office a few times a week, turning on the iron for the first time in a year was particularly depressing. Plus, my shirts seemed to have mysteriously shrunk! – AdamC

<>

Thanks for the reading. Please send your recommendations and comments to [email protected]

<>