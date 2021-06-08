The GOP leader who authorized the audit of the Arizona poll has repeatedly spoken with Trump and Guiliani about the quashing of the results





PHOENIX (CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is trying to make his comeback.

It provides a list of summer rallies in the battlefield states.

It comes after CNN learned that the Republican leader who authorized the audit of the Arizona poll repeatedly spoke to Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani about their desire to overturn the 2020 election results.

Donald Trump takes his efforts to undermine the US elections on the road.

“This election will go down as the crime of the century,” Trump said.

The former president makes a campaign-style appearance this weekend in North Carolina to obsess over his electoral loss, peddle baseless fraud allegations and applaud GOP-led efforts to restrict the vote.

“I like what they did in Texas,” he said. “I like what they do in Florida and what they did in Florida. I wish Georgia was a lot tougher.”

This as more and more details emerge of the former Trump administration’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Emails obtained by CNN, which were discovered in a Senate judicial inquiry, show former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows emailing Trump’s acting attorney general , Jeff Rosen, repeatedly asking him to review allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and New Mexico. .

Among Meadows’ requests that Rosen examined “Italygate,” a conspiracy theory that the Italians used military technology and satellites to convert Trump votes into Biden votes in American voting machines. There is no proof of this.

“This is a fire of five alarms for our democracy,” Senator Dick Durbin, Democratic chairman of the judicial committee, told CNN.

In the meantime, Trump is still encouraging partisan criticism for fraud research.

“I want to congratulate, by the way, the Republican senators in Arizona and other places for the excellent job they are doing in exposing this fraud,” he said.

One of those Republicans, Arizona Senate Speaker Karen Fann, who led the audit of the Maricopas occult ballot.

“I don’t know what’s legitimate, what isn’t,” Fann said.

She has repeatedly told voters that Trump and Rudy Giuliani are encouraging her efforts.

“I have had many conversations with Rudy Giuliani over the past few weeks to try to achieve this,” she said. “I have full support from him and a personal appeal from President Trump thanking us for insisting on proving any fraud.”

Fann said in a December email to a voter, published by watchdog group American Oversight.

All this as Republicans who resisted Trump’s attempts to overturn the election, like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have been pummeled by their own party.

Kemp gets booed at the Georgia GOP convention.

While the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Raffensperger was censored for “breach of his constitutional duty”.

