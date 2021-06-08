Prime Minister of India promises greater federal role in vaccine supply | Voice of America





In a nationwide speech on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the federal government will play a bigger role in getting vaccines for Indian states. The Indian government itself will buy 75% of total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and hand it over to state governments free of charge.

FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Ahmedabad, India March 12, 2021. According to the New York Times, less than 4% of Indians have been fully immunized. India’s health ministry on Monday reported 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest tally in 61 days, and 2,427 deaths in the previous 24 hours. In other COVID-19 news, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday that the delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, could be up to 40% more transmissible than the variant alpha. The delta variant has become the dominant strain in Britain, replacing the alpha variant first identified in Kent, Hancock told reporters. It is possible that the delta variant threatens plans to lift lockdown restrictions by June 21, he said. Hancock stressed the importance for Britons to get vaccinated. The first data shows that the vaccine is effective against the delta variant after people receive both doses, he said.

People line up outside a vaccination center for people over 18 at Belmont Health Center in Harrow amid the coronavirus outbreak in London on June 6, 2021. Currently, 40% of the UK’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. New cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have declined significantly since the UK began its vaccination campaign. Uganda began a 42-day pandemic ban on Monday, including the closure of schools and universities, and suspended public gatherings, including in churches and mosques. Public transport will be suspended from Thursday. The country has seen an increase in the number of cases in recent weeks, and officials say the current wave is affecting people between the ages of 20 and 39. The global number of COVID-19 cases reached 173.4 million on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos