Donald Trump wouldn’t put his neck in danger even to save his children, says Mary Trump (video)





Mary Trump says that when faced with the opportunity to help protect her children from possible trouble with the law, her uncle Donald Trump “would never do anything to protect them if it was at her expense.”

Trump, speaking in an interview with CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” said Trump was only there for number one – even when it came to his children.

What’s good for him has always been his only reckoning, Mary Trump told Chris Cuomo. Really, this is the only calculation he ever does.

Discussing a potential scenario in which an investigation targeted Trump’s children, Cuomo asked if this “would change his disposition.”

“Would he take one for his children?” Cuomo asked.

No, he wouldn’t, replied Mary Trump, the author of Donald Trump’s revealing biography published last year that provided a scathing portrait of the then president. “I think if that happened, if prosecutors were going to go after his kids, he would expect them to take a hit for him, to take advantage of him.

“What he probably doesn’t understand is that that’s not really how it works,” continued Trump, who also sued his uncle and siblings for denying him a stake in the business. family real estate business. “You know, they’re always trying to tip people over so that they can take on the bigger target. But Donald never imagined in a million years that his kids would do that, even though I’m enough. sure they would. So if that does happen, it will be fascinating, because he would never do anything to protect them if it was at his expense.

Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both work for the Trump Organization, which is under criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The prosecutor’s office has now called a special grand jury for the case, according to the Washington Post. Prosecutors have taken a close look at the finances of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and the benefits he and his son Barry – a longtime Trump Organization employee – could receive from the company, CNN reported. The investigation also led to a subpoena for Jeffrey McConney, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, according to the New York Times.

I’ve known him all my life, Mary Trump said of her uncle. And unfortunately, I must have analyzed it quite closely over the last four or five years. He is someone who has never changed. It does not evolve. And like you said earlier, he has one thing close to his heart, and that is himself. It will never, ever change, no matter who gets in his way, no matter who is hurt, even if they are his children.

Watch Mary Trump’s “Cuomo Prime Time” interview below.

“The only way [Trump] can continue to perpetuate the myths… it is to continue to lie. There is no truth here and there is no endgame, ”said the former president. Trump’s niece, Mary Trump. “… It’s about maintaining power and using it in case he gets indicted.” »Pic.twitter.com/f0Y0qNXCFE

Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 8, 2021





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos