Four Pakistani Family Killed in ‘Premeditated’ Truck Attack in Canada





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the murder of a Pakistani-born family in Canada, said the world must act holistically to counter Islamophobia.

“Saddened to learn of the murder of a Pakistani Muslim Canadian family in London, Ontario,” he wrote in a tweet.

“This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries,” he said. According to Canadian police, the family killed in a hit and run were targeted for being Muslim. The family immigrated from Pakistan to Canada 14 years ago.

A man driving a van rammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in Canada’s southern Ontario province in what police called a “premeditated” attack on Monday.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like a bulletproof vest” fled the scene after Sunday night’s attack and was arrested at a shopping center seven kilometers (four miles) from the London intersection in Ontario, where it happened, the detective said. Superintendent Paul Waight. “There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated, hate-motivated act. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslims, ”he said at a press conference. The names of the victims were not disclosed, but they are a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl – together representing three generations from the same family, according to London Mayor Ed Holder. A nine-year-old boy was also hospitalized following the attack and is recovering. “Be clear, this was an act of mass murder perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, rooted in unspeakable hatred,” Holder said.

Identified as Nathaniel Veltman, the suspect has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Waight said local authorities were also in contact with federal police and the attorney general to add “possible terrorism charges.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted he was “horrified” by the attack. “To the relatives of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hate, we are here for you,” he said, pointing to the hospitalized nine-year-old. “To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, please know that we are with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hatred is insidious and despicable – and it must stop, ”he added.

At around 8:40 p.m. Sunday (0040 GMT Monday), police said the five family members were walking together along a sidewalk when a black van “came up the sidewalk and hit them” as they waited to cross the road. ‘intersection. . Waight offered few details of the investigation, but noted that the suspects’ social media posts had been investigated by police. The attack, which brought back painful memories of a mass shooting in a Quebec mosque in January 2017 and carnage in Toronto that left 10 people dead in April 2018, was quickly condemned. The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement it was “beyond horror and demanding justice” for the family who had just “gone out for a walk” on a warm spring evening. “This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and must be treated as such,” its president, Mustafa Farooq, told Radio Canada. The Muslim Association of Canada also called on the authorities to “prosecute this horrific attack as an act of hatred and terrorism”.

“Hatred and Islamophobia have NO place in Ontario,” tweeted Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “These heinous acts of violence must stop. Four years ago, a 27-year-old white supremacist stormed into a Quebec mosque and fired bullets at worshipers arguing after evening prayers, killing six men and seriously injuring five others.

At the time, before the shooting of New Zealand mosques in March 2019, it was the worst attack ever against Muslims in the West. The shooter, Alexandre Bissonette, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but that was reduced on appeal, and the Supreme Court is now reconsidering his sentence. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man who smashed a rented van over high-speed pedestrians three years ago in Toronto was convicted in March of murdering 10 people and attempting to kill 16 others . Prior to this attack, Alek Minassian posted on Facebook a reference to an online community of “unintentional singles” whose sexual frustrations led them to adopt a misogynistic ideology.

He is due to be sentenced in January 2022.

