Carbon dioxide in the air at the highest level since the start of the measurements





Despite a massive reduction in commuting and many business activities during the first months of the pandemic, the amount of carbon in Earth’s atmosphere in May reached its highest level in modern history, an indicator showed. global released Monday. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California at San Diego, said the results, based on the amount of carbon dioxide in the air at the station NOAA weather report on Mauna Loa in Hawaii, were the highest since measurements began 63 years ago. The measurement called the Keeling curve after Charles David Keeling, the scientist who began tracking carbon dioxide there in 1958, is a global benchmark for atmospheric carbon levels. The instruments perched on the NOAA mountain-top observatory recorded carbon dioxide at around 419 parts per million last month, more than the 417 parts per million of May 2020. Because carbon dioxide is a key driver of climate change, the results show that reducing fossil fuel use, deforestation and other practices that lead to carbon emissions must be a top priority to avoid harm. catastrophic consequences, Pieter Tans, a scientist from NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory, said in an emissions report. “We add about 40 billion metric tonnes of CO2 pollution to the atmosphere per year,” Tans wrote. “It’s a mountain of carbon that we extract from the Earth, burn, and release into the atmosphere as CO2 – year after year.” The amount of carbon in the air is now as much as it was about 4 million years ago, at a time when sea level was 78 feet (24 meters) higher than today and the average temperature was 7 degrees Fahrenheit higher than before. the industrial revolution, according to the report. Despite the pandemic lockdown, scientists have been unable to see a decrease in the overall amount of carbon in the atmosphere in part due to forest fires, which also release carbon, as well as the natural behavior of carbon in the atmosphere. atmosphere, according to the report. The measured carbon dioxide levels were not affected by the eruption of the Hawaiian volcanoes, Tans said, adding that the station is located far enough from active volcanoes that the measurements are not distorted and occasional plumes of carbon dioxide be removed from the data. (c) Reuters News.Az

