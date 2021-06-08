Retired Indian diplomats are divided over Modis’ foreign policy. RSS has chosen its team

Text size:

INdia’s elite diplomatic community has generally been reluctant to comment publicly on current trends in foreign policy,but letter from last weekby a group of retired diplomats attacking another group of retired diplomats shattered this particularly polarized box of grieving beings.

For service that is always proud of nuance, the letter firmly places thegroup of 33 former ambassadorswho signed it, called the Former Ambassadors of India Forum (FOFA), in the pro-Narendra Modi camp; while the statements ofConstitutional Leadership Group(CCG), a larger group of retired civil servants, are widely seen as critical of the prime minister.

The differences

This letter was not FOFA’s first foray into the public domain. Like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FOFA has already criticizedJustin trudeaus comments on the protests of farmers,World Trade OrganizationDouble standards in agriculture, and favored the French presidentEmmanuel Macrontake a hard line on the Islamist terrorist attacks. The best-known member of FOFA is former Foreign Minister Kanwal Sibal, who in 2002 refused to hear criticism of the Gujarat riots by the European Union.

The burden ofFOFA’s last argumentis that there is an unfair criticism of Modis’ foreign policy, when in fact there has always been continuity, for example, the 1998 nuclear tests were carried out under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and led to the 2008 Indo-American nuclear deal under Manmohan Singh. (Except that FOFA forgets how the BJP tried tothwartthe nuclear deal during Singh’s tenure and even blocked the prime minister from speaking in a vote of confidence in parliament.)

But what annoys FOFA the most is not just the CCG’s criticism of the Modi government, but internationally renowned foreign policy practitioners like the former National Security Advisor.Shiv Shankar Menonand former Foreign Minister Shyam Saran, both signatories of the GCC statements, particularly challenged Modis’ management of foreign policy towards China as well as the Covid crisis, while accusing him of image management.

The big difference, of course, between FOFA and CCG is that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) takes a keen interest in the former. Senior and powerful RSS leaders like Krishna Gopal and Dattatreya Hosabale, the organization’s number two right next to Mohan Bhagwat, addressed the FOFA meetings. While Chandra Wadhwa, RSS official in charge of the RSS vishesh sampark or special initiatives project, and administrator of the India Foundation, is the only non-ambassador who regularly posts RSS documents to the WhatsApp Forums group.

Some would say, so what? After all, the RSS makes no secret of the fact that it wants to make friends and influence people, so what is wrong if it seeks to convince a group of retired Indian diplomats?

As for the diplomats in question, it’s up to them if they want to be guided and influenced by one or another thought process or ideology after all, the freedom to practice and believe in whatever you want. is the foundation of a democratic state.

In which case, one might ask, why the secrecy? Why does FOFA want to hide its association with RSS? Last week’s letter, in fact, makes no mention of FOFA having such a relationship with the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor.

Questions posed to FOFA President Bhaswati Mukherjee and Chandra Wadhwa, when Hosabale was addressing the forum a few months ago, have gone unanswered. Talking to the ambassadors was all Wadhwa would say.

Read also : India needs an honest national security document for the next decade just like Britain has

Become political

Admittedly, this is not the first time that the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) has opened wide. Former IFS officer Brajesh Mishra, who became famous for his interaction with Mao Ze Dong (when Mao ‘smiles‘to Brajesh Mishra) when posted to Beijing in 1970, left the service in 1981 because he disagreed with Indira Gandhis’ refusal to openly condemn the Soviet invasion of the Afghanistan; he then joined the BJP in 1991 and became the powerful national security adviser to the Vajpayees in 1998.

It is not even the first time that a former diplomat has joined politics and becomes serving Minister of Foreign Affairs like S. Jaishankar. Former IFS Officer of the Class of 1953, K. Natwar Singh, joined Congress in 1984 and became Minister of State in the government of Rajiv Gandhis and full Minister in 2004, when Congress returned to power under Manmohan Singh.

The accusation of former diplomats who have become politically partisan does not hold water, which is what they are supposed to do.

IFS officers joined all kinds of political parties. Pavan Varma joined Nitish Kumars Janata Dal in 2013; Meira Kumar joined Congress in 1985 and became Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2004 and President in 2009; while Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation in the current Modi government, joined the BJP in 2014.

Read also : India must be more India, not China. The dictator’s envy will not get us out of the crisis

With us or against us

In today’s deeply polarized politics, George W. Bushs you are with us, or against us mentality wins. Even the simple act of asking a question, for example, about the June 2020 Modis statement at the multi-stakeholder meeting thatthere was no intrusion eitherby China in India and no post has been taken, is treated as unnecessary interest.

But what is important is that FOFA’s criticism of other parties on how India should deal with China, for example, maximizing benefits by allowing controlled entry of Chinese investment in India is exactly what the Modi government envisions. Senior Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said in March that with the exception of strategically sensitive sectors, India will allowChinese investment proposals.

If anyone wants to start a button factory in India, it doesn’t matter if the company is from America, Indonesia or China, Sanyal asked.

Meanwhile, FOFA believes that the Modi government’s criticism of the Covidpandemicis akin to joining foreign lobbies to diminish the image of PMs in the country and abroad. FOFA may recall that it was Indira Gandhi who first mastered the alien hand argument, ending dissent at home. And now, it looks like dissent is erupting in the forum itself after the letter is published.

There was a time when foreign affairs were the glue that united politicians of different colors, the most memorable example being in 1994, when PMP.V.Narasimha Rao asked Vajpayeeleading the Indian team to the meeting of the Commission on Human Rights in Geneva to counter international criticism of the human rights situation in Kashmir and persistent criticism of the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Today, Indian diplomats are on both sides of the fight for the Indian soul. The RSS has chosen its own. Will it be a fight until the end?

The author is a consultant editor. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

