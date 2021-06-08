Analysis: Obama and Trump step up battle for democracy





No modern former commander-in-chief has been so present or outspoken about politics, or to each other, after his return to private life. But the 44th and 45th Presidents have just renewed their battle for the country’s political lifeblood – democracy – which has rarely faced a more serious onslaught than Trump’s fraudulent lies.

And even though a new president, Joe Biden, is now in office, his immediate predecessors – who despise each other but will forever be linked in history – still embody the dominant forces that tear the nation apart.

The former president warned that the Republican Party seeking to neutralize his presidency has taken a much darker turn, as many of its key lawmakers now support Trump’s lies about non-existent voter fraud and whitewash his role in inciting to vote. an insurgency against Congress on January 6.

“We have to worry,” said Obama, “when one of our major political parties is ready to adopt a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognizable and unacceptable five or ten years ago.”

It was a statement by a former president whose own administration has been blocked in almost every round by the GOP, and who once hoped in vain that the conservative “fever” would end with his re-election in 2012.

The Obama interview aired just two days after Trump unveiled his most egregious manifestation to date of the big lie of a stolen election, as he took his first steps on a comeback runway with an appearance demagogic in North Carolina.

“It’s not me trying to undermine American democracy. It’s me trying to save it,” Trump said, spinning a new and pernicious reality in which his millions of supporters can take refuge from the truth about the events of 2020.

Numerous courts, election officials in key states, and official audits have established that Trump lost justice to Biden last November, as the former president’s spurious lawsuits alleging fraud collapsed. But lawmakers in Republican states nonetheless acted on the basis of his story of lies to pass a series of election laws that made it more difficult for Democrats, and especially black Americans to vote, to vote, and made it easier for local partisan officials to influence. the result of future elections.

Biden to counter autocratic impulses at home and abroad

The intensified struggle for democracy has coincided with several other developments that underscore the primacy of this nation-defining political theme in 2021. Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has said he will oppose a project radical law his party hoped to pass to counter GOP movements. . His decision, in a 50-50 Senate where the GOP can block Biden’s platform, makes it difficult for his party to stop a campaign that many Democrats believe is an attempt to steal the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, Biden prepares to leave for Europe on his first overseas trip since moving to the White House. He plans to rally Western democracies against the wave of strongman-fueled autocracy in China and Russia. His summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin will have national and international significance given US accusations that Moscow has twice interfered in the US elections to help Trump, who is now trying to dismantle US democratic standards. Back in the United States, meanwhile, there are new revelations of anti-democratic behavior while Trump was in power. The New York Times reported this weekend that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tried to force the Justice Department to investigate absurd allegations of electoral conspiracy. And CNN released new tapes on Monday that showed a phone call in which former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani demanded pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into conspiracy theories involving Biden. In other words, an agent acting on behalf of the former president was offering a benefit to a foreign power to interfere in an American election. There isn’t a lot of clearer abuse of power.

“We occupy different worlds”

The style in which Trump and Obama extend their struggle from a distance over America’s future sums up the very different experience of their presidencies that has unfolded over the past 12 years.

Obama, in an on-site interview, was moderate and spoke in well-sculpted paragraphs. Trump delivered his new assault in a rambling 90-minute screed during a political event that heralds a new round of summer state rallies.

Yet Obama has become much more outspoken about the toxicity he sees as the takeover of the Republican Party than he was when he was in power. The 44th president originally planned to stay out of politics after his two terms ended, but he was so alarmed by Trump’s behavior that he decided to speak his mind. No modern president has ever issued such strong warnings that the heart of American democracy is threatened, as he did, for example, at the Democratic convention last year.

While Republicans argue the former Illinois senator was himself hyper-political and failed to respond to his own calls for unity, events have proven the 44th President’s warnings to be premonitory. After all, his successor denied his electoral defeat, brought a mob to Washington that destroyed America’s tradition of peaceful transfers of power, and Republicans nationwide tried to remove the safeguards that upheld the election. from Biden to the presidency.

“We are in different worlds. And it becomes all the more difficult for us to get along, to see each other,” Obama said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360”.

He blamed the root causes of the country’s deep divisions on economic and racial “stratification” and media silos which means millions of Americans only hear news that is relevant to their politics.

“We are in different worlds. And it becomes all the more difficult for us to get along, to see each other,” Obama told Cooper.

It is clear that a bitter experience and what would once have been seen as unthinkable political turmoil in modern America burned the worldview of the man who, as a young Illinois Senate candidate, has seduces the nation with his career assurance that there is no “liberalism America and a conservative America” ​​or a “black America, a white America” ​​but “there is the United States of America” .

“It can happen here”

Trump never subscribed to the ideal of unity that Obama invoked at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. Its political method militarizes division, makes chaos a virtue and distills grievance in power.

“Bad, bad things are happening to us, maybe like never before,” said the most recent ex-president of North Carolina. He argued that radical leftists were destroying American freedom. “They want to silence you, they want to silence your voice,” Trump told his supporters.

In unveiling an endorsement of the Senate race for North Carolina Representative Ted Budd – who voted not to certify Biden’s election victory – Trump made it clear that the cost of his support in a party he dominates Always was total loyalty to his electoral fraud lies – and that endorsement only came after his stepdaughter, Lara Trump, decided not to run. Last month, Trump ordered Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California to kill a bill establishing an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol Riot.

His former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, recently agreed that the United States needs a coup like Myanmar, an impoverished nation long suppressed by a dystopian military dictatorship where defenders of democracy are imprisoned. and peaceful protesters are shot and tortured. He then tried to deny that he said what he said, even though it was on tape.

A rare Republican with the courage to stand up to Trump, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, has been stripped of her third GOP leadership position in the House.

During an appearance on David Axelrod’s “Ax Files” podcast, Cheney said on Saturday that Trump’s incitement to the Capitol uprising was “the most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath to ‘a president of our history’.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the autocratic transformation of the Republican Party, which once presented itself as the guardian of global democracy, is that it takes advantage of and advances a parallel attack by Washington’s former enemy during the cold war, Russia.

In addition to electoral meddling for Trump’s benefit, U.S. intelligence agencies accuse Russia of a flurry of cyber attacks against U.S. government facilities and businesses. It is also believed that a new wave of ransomware attacks on US infrastructure is coming from Russia.

The degradation of American democratic standards and the corruption of the political system seem familiar to one of Obama’s closest collaborators in the White House.

Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security adviser, has just published a new book “After the Fall” which examines the slide to autocracy in countries like Russia and Hungary. He noted that the latter’s leader, Viktor Orban, had orchestrated a right-wing populist reaction to the financial crisis, filled the courts with conservative judges and redesigned legislative constituencies and laws to benefit his constituents. Orban also made his cronies rich and armed a propaganda media machine while wrapping the entire push in a nationalist arc.

“I think it sounds like a familiar playbook, that’s what I experienced at home,” Rhodes told CNN’s Bianna Golodryga on CNN International on Monday, referring to the campaign and the presidency of Trump in 2016.

“On January 6, we learned that it could happen here too.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos