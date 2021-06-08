Sindh complains of being ignored in federal PSDP programs – Journal





HYDERABAD: As the Federal Government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has increased the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next fiscal years by 200 billion rupees, the government of Sindh believes that the province is again being ignored in the PSDP programs.

The PSDP is intended for the development sector for four provinces. The Annual Plan Coordinating Committee (APCC), chaired by the Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission, finalized it on May 27 at 900 billion rupees, up 200 billion rupees from the previous year for achieve an economic growth rate of 4.8% in fiscal year 22.

There is indeed an increase of Rs200bn in the overall PSDP. We just need to figure out where we are [Sindh] are placed in development programs, said PPP leader and chief minister adviser Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

Mr Khuhro, who holds the works and services portfolio, said the federal government has abandoned 17 projects proposed by Sindh for the 2021-22 PSDP without any plausible reason.

The federal government had proposed a regional equalization plan of 444 billion rupees for the four provinces. Although the federal government has selected 14 districts of Sindh in the equalization plan, it has allocated a paltry sum of Rs 20 billion out of Rs 444 billion to these districts.

The government of Sindh is not consulted for the selection of districts. It is well the districts are to be put at the same level as the others. But is the allocation of Rs20bn realistic? asked a government source.

Of the allocation of 444 billion rupees, 134 billion rupees is covered by the PSDP while an amount of 74 billion rupees is earmarked for 50 projects under non-PSDP funding. An amount of Rs236bn is kept for the public-private partnership (PPP) mode and for its use, the government had to find a supplier / partner. This means that the federal government is not directly committing the 236 billion rupees under the PSDP. PPP funding is seen as precarious funding in finance, the source said.

Center avoids direct funding of Karachi package

Close examination of the PSDP component shows that much of the much publicized Rs 1.14 trillion Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan is being left at the mercy of the public-private partnership as the federal government has avoided funding under the PSDP.

The allocation for Karachi during fiscal years 2021-22 amounts to Rs98.2 billion. The federal government had also chosen to include 124 billion rupees in the PSDP, but the amount was part of the funds held by the Supreme Court in connection with its land settlement case for the city of Bahria.

Officials said that the actual size of the allocation of centers in the KTP Rs1.14tr was Rs484bn as a Karachi Port Trust freight corridor project with an estimated cost of Rs131bn was also included.

A sum of Rs509bn which constitutes part of the KTP would be organized through the PPP funding model.

The federal government is not doing anything substantive in the KTP even though it says a lot, Khuhro said.

The federal government is not ready to build the section of the Jamshoro-Sehwan highway for which we [Sindh government] had paid Rs7bn. The PSDP is also silent on this, he said.

May we ask why our 17 proposed plans are not approved in the PDSP? asked Mr. Khuhro.

While the center had announced sufficient funds for the National Highway Authority (NHA), no new program was given for Sindh in the PSDP.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 June 2021

