Chinese trade retaliation against Australians is a worrying signal for countries in favor of Wuhan lab investigation





Even as genomic evidence accumulates to point the needle of suspicion at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) for a laboratory leak of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the global community will be different from nailing China for the pandemic, fearing economic reprisals from the Xi Jinping regime. To date, 173 million people have been affected by coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and up to 3.7 million have died from it, not to mention trillions of dollars lost in economic opportunity. Also read: Here’s why the Wuhan ‘lab leak’ theory is back in the news While a Wall Street Journal report cited a May 2020 study by the prestigious Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California which concluded that the hypothesis that the virus was a laboratory leak from the WIV was plausible, the world community feared that the regime Xi Jinping is following Australia’s lead against any country that blames the pandemic on China. Therefore, all eyes are now on the US intelligence report on the origins of the virus, as requested by US President Joe Biden in the coming weeks. On May 18, 2020, Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt said in his address to the World Health Assembly: We are pleased to have the support of an impartial, independent and comprehensive assessment of the global response to the pandemic. We need to learn from this pandemic and make sure we have the strongest health architecture possible, with increased stability to prevent and respond to future epidemics. The Covid-19 resolution was co-sponsored by Australia and the European Union (EU). Also Read: Indian Researcher Among Detectives Who Raised The Heat On Lab Theory The Australian Minister of Health also pointed the finger at the WHO in his speech. “This (impartial investigation) could include a review of whether the mandate and powers of WHO, including inspection, need to be strengthened to ensure that WHO members have prompt access to critical data. And we must protect ourselves from the threat to global health posed by wildlife wet markets, he said. Wet market refers to a possible zoonotic spread of the virus from bats to humans. Australia’s demand for an impartial investigation into the origins of the virus at the World Health Assembly (WHA) led to quick retaliation from Xi Jinping’s regime with economic sanctions on Australian products like wine and beef. While a Chinese department accused Australia of having a Cold War mentality, it subsequently suspended bilateral economic dialogue. Beijing also accuses the Australian government of having canceled two agreements that the state of Victoria had made with China as part of its ambitious belt and road initiative. While President Xi Jinping has called on the Politburo to convey a positive and humble image of China, his wolf-warrior diplomats have threatened even countries like Bangladesh by joining the Quad initiative. The point is, given the level of investment and exposure of Japanese, American and European companies in China, it will be very difficult for world powers to call a spade a spade and blame Beijing for the pandemic. Things will be even worse if the Chinese decide to highlight the American complicity in the search for a job at the Wuhan laboratory to counter the conclusions of the highly anticipated American intelligence report.

