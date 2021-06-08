The story of June, the birth month of the four presidents of the Republic of Indonesia

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

June is indeed not a historic month for Indonesia. However, for presidents who are or are currently in office, June is a special month for them.

At least four of Indonesia’s seven presidents were born in June. Soekarno, Indonesia’s first registered president, was born in Peneleh, Surabaya on June 6, 1901.

Soekarno was the president who proclaimed Indonesian independence with Mohammad Hatta on August 17, 1945. Since then, Sukarno ruled Indonesia for 22 years before being finally replaced by Suharto on March 12, 1967.

Suharto, who replaced Soekarno, was also recorded as being born on June 8, 1921 to be exact, in Bantul, Yogyakarta. Suharto was born from the couple Kertosoediro and Soekirah.

He is the longest-serving president to rule Indonesia, 32. During his tenure, Suharto was considered the most corrupt and dictatorial leader in the world.

Historian Bonnie Triyana said the United Nations (UN) once said Suharto was on the list of the 10 most corrupt heads of state in the world.

In addition, Suharto is also known as an anti-criticism leader. The reason is that during the New Order regime, many of the opposition members or those who criticized Suharto’s policies suddenly disappeared and never returned.

The collapse of the New Order regime has become a separate historical record in national politics. He resigned after massive protests erupted in Jakarta and other areas in 1998.

Suharto resigned on May 21, 1998. He was replaced by his then deputy, Bacharudin Jusuf Habibie. Interestingly, Habibie is the third president who was also born in June.

Habibie is also the first Indonesian president to come from outside Java. It is recorded that Habibie was born in Parepare, South Sulawesi, on June 25, 1930.

Before pursuing a career as an executive, Habibie was better known as a technocrat. He did not enter government until 1978 when Suharto was appointed Minister of State for Research and Technology.

He also held this post for four terms, from 1978 to 1998, before being finally appointed President of Presidential Decree (Keppres) 35 and Vice President 1998.

In addition to the three names, the president who was also born in June is President Joko Widodo. Jokowi was born on June 21, 1961 in Surakarta, central Java.

Initially, Jokowi was a furniture entrepreneur in his hometown before eventually entering politics. His political career has been quite fluid.

His political career began in 2005, when he was running for mayor of Solo. Around this time, Jokowi went ahead with FX Hadi Rudyatmo who was promoted by the PDI-P and the National Awakening Party.

He was ultimately elected mayor after winning the Solo Pilkada with 36.62% of the vote.

Under his leadership in the first half, Solo could change for the better. As a result, during the Pilkada 2010 he was re-elected mayor of Solo with over 90 percent of the vote.

Barely two years after his second term, Jokowi was then nominated for the post of governor of DKI Jakarta, associated with Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok in the 2012 Pilkada. Both managed to win the 2012 Pilkada after beating the outgoing duo. , Fauzi Bowo-Nachrowi Ramli in the second round.

Jokowi’s political career improves. After two years as the capital’s number one, he was nominated for the presidency in the 2014 elections.

At that time, Jokowi was paired with Jusuf Kalla and carried by the PDI-P, the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party and the Hanura Party.

In the 2014 presidential election, Jokowi-JK won Prabowo Subianto-Hatta Rajasa. The General Election Commission (KPU) said Jokowi-JK won with 53.13% of the vote, while Prabowo-Hatta got 46.85%.

Five years later, the battle between Jokowi and Prabowo was presented again in the 2019 presidential election. However, this time Jokowi took on Ma’ruf Amin, while Prabowo ran with Sandiaga Uno.

However, once again, Jokowi won the 2019 election. With Ma’ruf, Jokowi managed to secure 55.50% of the vote, while the Prabowo-Sandi pair won only 44.50% of the vote.

