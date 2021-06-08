A man suspected of killing a Canadian Muslim family was …





(Adds a comment from the Pakistani Prime Minister)

By Carlos Osorio

LONDON, Ontario, June 7 (Reuters) – A man accused of killing four members of a Canadian Muslim family by running over them in his van has targeted them in a hate-motivated attack, the police said on Monday. police.

Police in London, Ont., Citing witnesses, said Nathaniel Veltman, 20, jumped off the curb from his vehicle on Sunday, hit five family members, aged 9 to 74, then drove off at full speed. speed. .

Veltman, a London resident who was arrested after the incident, has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is due to return to court on Thursday after being remanded in custody on Monday.

“There is evidence that it was a planned, premeditated, hate-motivated act,” Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London Police Department told reporters.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” Waight said.

Police in London – 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Toronto – were consulting with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and prosecutors about the potential laying of terrorism charges, he said.

The suspect has no criminal record and is not known to be a member of a hate group, police said. He was arrested in a shopping mall parking lot without incident while wearing a bulletproof vest, police said. There is no evidence that he had any accomplices. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect had hired a lawyer.

Police did not release the names of the victims, but the London Free Press said the dead included Syed Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah Afzaal. The mother of Syed Afzaal, 74, whose name has not been confirmed, has also died. Their 9-year-old son, Faez Afzaal, is hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The family immigrated from Pakistan about 14 years ago, according to media reports.

Witness Paige Martin told reporters that a black truck drove past her and put on a red light as she walked, then she arrived at the scene and saw “the chaos”: “It was absolutely like something you never want to see. “

The attack was the worst against Canadian Muslims since a man shot dead six members of a Quebec mosque in 2017. London Mayor Ed Holder said it was the worst mass murder ever his city has never seen.

“We mourn the family, three generations of which have now passed,” Holder told reporters. “It was an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, and rooted in unspeakable hatred.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter he was “horrified” by the news, adding that “Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hatred is insidious and despicable – and it must stop” .

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Twitter that “justice must be done for the horrific act of hate that has taken place.”

‘TERRORIST ATTACK’

Late Monday evening, a constant stream of mourners were seen arriving near the scene of the attack, laying flowers and saying prayers. A sign said, “When does this end? Enough.

A GoFundMe campaign in support of family members of the victims had already raised nearly CA $ 120,000 ($ 99,000) in one hour.

A vigil was organized in a local mosque on Tuesday evening to remember the victims.

“This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and must be treated as such,” said Mustafa Farooq, head of the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

London, which has a population of around 400,000, has a large Muslim community and Holder said Arabic is the second most spoken language after English in the city.

The teenager who was killed “will be deeply missed by her fellow students and the staff at Oakridge High School,” the school said in a statement.

A man who described himself as a neighbor said in an interview with Global News that he met the family on vacation.

“He was a family guy, very involved in the community, a regular member of our mosque, a very, very good father,” the neighbor, who has not been identified, said of Syed Afzaal.

“He liked to take walks with his family. Almost every night they walked.”

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack, saying it indicated “growing Islamophobia” in Western countries.

“Islamophobia must be combated comprehensively by the international community,” Khan said on Twitter. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Carlos Osorio; Additional reporting by David Ljunngren, Julie Gordon and Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad; Editing by Peter Cooney, Robert Birsel)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

