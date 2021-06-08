Trump Teases 2024 Race But Legal Threat Rises As Investigations Intensify | Donald trump





Hes Teflon Don more, at least when it comes to the yard.

Donald Trump, who is no longer isolated by demands for presidential protection, faces a host of growing legal issues in some of America’s most high-profile courts, including criminal investigations and civil litigation.

So even as Trump maintains his grip on the Republican Party and teases his ambitions to run for president again in 2024, his legal issues could make this whole debate meaningless: Trump’s future may lie in the room. audience, not in the Oval Office.

Trump may face criminal charges for activities that took place before he was president, after he was president, and while he was president until they were part of his office while he was president. ‘He was president of the United States, said attorney David S Weinstein, partner in Jones Walker LLPs Miami office.

Trump has not been charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his personal and business dealings. His lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. A request for comment through its website was automatically answered by: Thank you for your request. Our team is currently studying your request.

But the exact impact of this on Trump’s political future is unclear. Political science experts say legal actions against Trump might not be a problem, because even if he was found to have committed wrongdoing, his loyalists could stick with him.

The most threatening judicial inquiry, which involves the possibility of a prison sentence for Trump or his associates if it continues and results in a conviction, does not concern his presidential office.

The Washington Post reported on May 25 that prosecutors in Manhattan have summoned the grand jury that should decide whether to indict Donald Trump, other executives of his company, or the company itself, if prosecutors presented the panel with criminal charges.

This development suggests that the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Trump and his business concerns has reached an advanced stage after more than two years. Additionally, it indicates that Manhattan prosecutors believe they have uncovered evidence of a crime. This potential evidence could be against Trump, an executive in his company, or his company.

This investigation is large-scale, involving trade relations with Trump before his presidency. The investigation seeks to determine whether the value of certain real estate in his company’s portfolio has been manipulated in a way that has defrauded insurance companies and banks. The investigation is also looking to determine whether a questionable assessment of property values ​​could have resulted in illegal tax breaks, according to the Washington Post.

Trump Tower in New York. Photograph: VIEW press / VIEWpress / Getty Images

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the New York State Attorney General has stepped up his investigation. We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer of a purely civilian nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump organization criminally, along with the Manhattan District Attorney. We have no further comment at this time, a spokesperson for the office said in an email to The Guardian.

Fani Willis, a district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, said in February that it was planned to investigate Trump’s appeal to Georgia’s secretary of state, in which he urged him to find enough votes to allow him to win. Willis has also announced plans to investigate further attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 general election in Georgia, the Post said.

In New York City, Trump faces several major civil lawsuits. Two women who have accused Trump of sexual assault, ex-competitor apprentice Summer Zervos and advice columnist E Jean Carroll, have filed defamation suits against him for statements he made about their allegations. He also faces a complaint filed by Efrain Galicia, an activist, for allegedly being attacked by Trump security during a 2015 protest outside the Trump Tower.

Something like a criminal prosecution involving taxes could firm support as Trump could step up his victim claims, playing for aggrieved voters who think the system is rigged against them. In addition, according to experts, some members of the Trump base are drawn to his rude and intimidating behavior.

The majority of the evidence we have indicates that people who love Trump don’t care what he does, no matter if he breaks the law, said Francisco I Pedraza, a political scientist at the University of California Riverside. For these voters, he can do nothing wrong.

We know from a lot of social science research that people who support Trump also score high on validated and reliable indices of racial resentment, for example, he serves that and comes up with some sort of policy that responds to that. flavor of politics, said Pedraza. Everything else doesn’t matter as long as he continues to be a champion of racism [sentiments].

Several experts have said, however, that Trump could lose some support if the allegations offend economically disadvantaged people on his base if he cheats on the proverbial little guy, for example, those who feel cheated by the system could turn on him.

Samuel Popkin, research professor at the University of California at San Diego and author of Crackup: The Republican Implosion and the Future of Presidential Politics, said: If he finds himself nailed to things that are very complicated and difficult to decipher and which look like taxes too high and everybody gets screwed I’m just another businessman trying to [give] government no more than they deserve. It won’t hurt him.

If there is a conviction that has to deal with actual theft, stealing and defrauding people, like the business with Trump University but on a large scale, then it could hurt him.

It really depends on the fees.

Susan MacManus, professor emeritus of political science at the University of South Florida, also said: If it comes down to taxes, people are less likely to see it as a big problem compared to something more serious. , like security.

However, any kind of conviction for a criminal offense could certainly sway a number of Republicans, MacManus said.

The question is when do you start looking at the grassroots fringes and start looking at independent voters, not Republicans, said Thomas Patterson, a professor at Harvard Kennedy School. With this group, legal action could erode support for Trump.

Whether Trump, his employees, or his company are sued, it is almost certain that it will bring unprecedented attention and controversy, exacerbated by the notorious recalcitrance of ex-presidents.

A New York court insider told The Guardian the frenzy would make the Harvey Weinstein case look like someone with training wheels.

I can only imagine what a circus it would be, the insider said.

