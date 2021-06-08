Ready for regime changes: Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to allow home rations delivery in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Modi urging him to authorize the home ration delivery program in Delhi. (PTI photos)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again asking him to let the Delhi government implement a door-to-door ration delivery program in the city.

In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Arvind Kejriwal wrote that the Delhi government is ready to make any changes the Center wishes in the home ration delivery program.

Arvind Kejriwal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday why his government’s home ration delivery program had been blocked by the Center and asked it to allow its implementation in the national interest.

Kejriwal said that the a ration distribution system should be implemented across the country given the Covid-19, otherwise ration shops will act as ‘super-spreaders’.

“If pizza, burgers, smartphones and clothes can be delivered to homes, then why can’t rations be delivered to their door,” Kejriwal asked.

The central government said the Delhi government’s claim was “baseless” that its door-to-door delivery program had been rejected.

Kejriwal said he was “deeply distressed” by the Center’s rejection of the door-to-door ration program and wanted directly to ask the prime minister why he was being blocked.

He said the project would have ended the powerful rationing mafia in Delhi which he fought while working in the Delhi slums 17 years ago and faced several attacks.