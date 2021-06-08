China, Pakistan to set up media house to counter Western narratives: report, World News





To counter the Western-centric media narrative, China and Pakistan are reportedly working on setting up a media organization. Countries will also collectively create a television channel with the aim of achieving news dominance. China and Pakistan hope to launch a new news house with global reach to propel favorable narratives, an Indian press report said citing unnamed sources. China has reportedly agreed to fund the organization that could be created in Pakistan. It should be noted that Pakistan has already tried something similar. In 2019, the country attempted to launch an English-language TV channel in collaboration with Turkey and Malaysia to change the dominant narrative of Islam. But this project never took off. Turkey and Malaysia did not show enough interest, as a result of which there would have been no correspondence from Pakistan. Related video: China blocks Xiaohongshu’s social media account over controversial post The reports come during a historic change in China’s foreign policy in the wake of the Covid pandemic, which has shaken global confidence in China. On May 31, Chinese President Xi Jinping focused on the need to create an image of confidence for the country across the world, a shift from its iconic defensive diplomacy. At the politburo meeting, Jinping urged officials to help China make many friends in an effort to gain global support. In addition, the Chinese leader called on the country to become open and confident, while remaining modest and humble. Read also : Amid West Genocide Accusations, Chinese Policy Could Reduce Millions of Uyghur Births in Xinjiang: Report The Indian media report claimed that the platform will be used by the leaders of the two countries to expand their goals and correct the projected overall image of the two countries. Even though China has not linked directly to the organization, the funding itself could explain the country’s interest in the global lens, sources cited. China wants to compete with Western countries in terms of information dominance and seeks to better master narrative construction. Social media in China works very differently from the rest of the world. This means that most of the criticism of the country is not coming from its citizens as they do not have access to global portals like Twitter and Facebook. The country, together with Pakistan, appears to be considering ways to close this gap. As the United States and China constantly strive for technological dominance, it seems crafting an acceptable narrative is the next step. Read also : Rich states haven’t done enough for the environment, Pakistani PM says

