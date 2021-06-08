Biden, Johnson to rally with G-7 for vaccination campaign after US hoarding

Joe Biden’s first overseas trip as president will focus on boosting the availability of Western coronavirus vaccines abroad – an attempt both to counter China and to ease tensions with allies who are at odds with the United States over their accumulation of vaccines and intellectual property rights.

Biden leaves for the Group of Seven summit in the UK on Wednesday, leaving the US, where the pandemic is receding, to discuss how the world’s richest democracies can help the rest of the world quench the virus. Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are both aiming to rally the G-7 to a plan to make more clichés available to low-income countries.

Biden and Johnson will meet for the first time on Thursday, ahead of the G-7.

The summit will be a show of unity after group members have spent much of the year at odds over vaccines. Biden has annoyed Europe by continuing Trump-era policies that directed nearly all early U.S. vaccine production to U.S. weapons, and supporting a push by low-income countries to forgo some protections by patent for vaccines.

While the G-7 countries are sure to agree on the need for more fire, the details of what they will come up with or how it will be funded remain unclear. Johnson called for a goal of vaccinating the world by the end of 2022, while Biden said the United States would be an “arsenal” of vaccines for the rest of the world, but has so far not committed. as 25 million doses from the US government stockpile. .

“The United States is heading towards the G-7 from a position of strength,” Jeff Zients, Biden’s Covid-19 response coordinator, said in a statement. About 47% of the U.S. population is vaccinated, according to Bloomberg Covid-10 Tracker, and cases are declining as the economy recovers.

“The president will use this momentum to rally democracies around the world around solving this crisis on a global scale, with America leader the means to create the arsenal of vaccines that will be essential in our global fight against Covid-19, ”Zients said.

Biden’s assistants touted his trip to Europe as focused on the ‘three Cs’ – Covid-19, China and climate change. After the G-7, Biden will attend NATO and European Union summits in Brussels before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

End the pandemic

At the G-7, “he will join his fellow leaders in crafting a plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic with other specific commitments to that end,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

Vaccine makers have already pledged to make more than a billion doses available to low- and middle-income countries this year. But the rich countries have gobbled up the first supplies, and it is not yet clear how the doses will be distributed in the future.

Some countries are receiving doses through Covax, a World Health Organization initiative that relies in part on donations, while others have ordered directly from manufacturers or are receiving shipments from the United States or other countries. rich.

“I would like to see the biggest possible contribution from the G-7, because I think the doses are going to be available,” said Thomas Bollyky, director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations. “The big issue is really going to be the allocation – where do these doses go? “

Access to vaccines has been a thorny issue for Biden, who pursued facets of President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach to tackling the pandemic while pledging to re-establish the United States as a leader. on the world stage. Trump and Biden both used war powers that prioritized U.S. government fire orders, meaning the first hundreds of millions of doses produced on U.S. soil went to the Americans.

But the United States has also supported the World Trade Organization’s efforts to forgo intellectual property protections for vaccines, a proposal by low-income countries to make it cheaper for them to manufacture vaccines themselves.

The waiver is opposed by European leaders, who urged Biden to instead share the doses immediately from his country’s own stockpile to help meet global demand.

The waiver discussion seems poised to languish in the consensus-based WTO.

“It goes nowhere, which of course is what the Europeans wanted – and, if you wanted to be cynical, maybe the Biden administration knew it was going to happen from the start,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, researcher. principal at the German Marshall. Funds.

This relegated the smoldering question to a “footnote” in international talks, which will instead focus on how to lead an upcoming production wave and who should pay for it, he added.

80 million doses

“In some ways, the production capacity roadmap is clear – in a few months there will be a large production capacity ready to supply the world, as the United States and Europe will be finished by then. “, he said. “How to get out of this situation, where essentially the rich are vaccinated but not the others? “

Biden said democracies around the world should lead a push to increase supply and share as needed, while criticizing China and Russia for a transactional brand of vaccine diplomacy.

It is only recently that vaccines made in the United States have started to leave the country. Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. began exporting US-made doses directly, in addition to Biden’s announcement that the US government would donate an initial 25 million doses to an assortment of allies and countries. low income.

Biden has pledged to donate a total of 80 million doses by the end of the month, although this depends on the availability of Shots by AstraZeneca Plc, manufactured in the United States but not approved for use in the country, which are subject to a safety review.

And Biden only started giving vaccines to the United States as domestic demand plunged: the country’s daily immunization rate has fallen by two-thirds since mid-April.

