Trump is not responsible for accuser’s “rude” remarks





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump cannot be held personally responsible for the rude and disrespectful comments he made while in office about a woman who accused him of rape, ministry lawyers said on Monday of Justice by pleading for it to be replaced by a libel suit.

Lawyers told the 2nd United States Court of Appeals in Manhattan that responding to allegations of misconduct falls within activities that are part of any office of the president.

Trump was acting within his office “by denying wrongdoing after White House reporters questioned him about columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims in a June 2019 book that he attacked her in the middle 1990s at an upscale Manhattan department store, attorneys for the Justice Department’s Washington office wrote.

“Public officials can and often must respond to allegations of personal wrongdoing that raise doubts about their suitability for office,” the lawyers said.

Such wrongdoing can include not only the serious charges of criminal behavior brought here, but also a range of activities, including fraud and embezzlement. Officials do not step outside of their office just because they answer questions about allegations about their personal lives, ”they said.

Even reprehensible behavior (…) can relate to employment, ”the lawyers said.

Trump’s statements about Carroll included that she was totally lying to sell a memoir and that she was not my type. Federal attorneys said he had to respond to her allegations because they essentially questioned his suitability for public office. In Monday’s papers, they wrote that Trump used foul and disrespectful language to question Carroll’s credibility.

Lawyers acknowledged that comments attacking her appearance, challenging her motives and suggesting that she had made false accusations against others were undoubtedly unnecessary and inappropriate. “But they all said they were all about the denial of wrongdoing.”

The documents were filed after the Justice Department appealed a ruling by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who ruled in October that Trump cannot use a law protecting federal employees from individual prosecution for acts that they do in the course of their employment.

Arguments supporting the Justice Department’s position were also filed Monday by a personal attorney for Trump.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, said in a statement that it was horrible that Trump had raped his client, but it was truly shocking that the current Justice Department allowed Donald Trump to lie about it, depriving so our client of her day is looking for some. “

The position of the Department of Justice is not only legally wrong, it is morally wrong as it would give federal officials a free license to cover up private sexual misconduct by publicly brutalizing any woman who has the courage to come forward, ”he said. she declared. Calling a woman you’ve sexually assaulted a liar, a slut, or not my type, like Donald Trump did here, is not the official act of a US president. “

In a statement, Carroll said: As women across the country stand up and hold men accountable for the assaults, the DOJ is trying to prevent me from having the same right. I am angry! I am offended! “

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

