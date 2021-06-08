Imran Khan expresses grief over murder of Pakistani family in C- The New Indian Express





By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday denounced the murder of four members of a Canadian family of Pakistani origin in Canada, saying that this “act of terrorism” reveals the rise of “Islamophobia” in Western countries.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man, wearing a bulletproof vest, crashed into a pickup truck in a Pakistani family of five, killing four of them, in what police claim was “a premeditated and planned act motivated by the hate, ”according to media reports from Canada.

The incident happened near the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road as the Muslim family was walking in the evening, the Toronto Star reported.

A black van driven by Nathaniel Veltman climbed onto the sidewalk of a busy London intersection and struck a family of five as they waited to cross the street.

The driver accelerated, leaving a scene of chaos and tragedy, according to the report.

Veltman was arrested five minutes later, seven kilometers from the scene.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Khan tweeted: “Saddened to hear of the murder of a Muslim Canadian family of Pakistani origin in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophobia must be fought holistically by the international community. “

Saddened to learn of the murder of a Muslim Canadian family of Pakistani descent in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophony must be fought in a comprehensive manner by the international community.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 8, 2021

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took to Twitter to condemn the incident, saying three generations of Canadians of Pakistani descent were killed for their faith.

“3 generations of Canadians of Pakistani descent have been killed in a brutal act of mass murder for their Muslim faith. It is an act of terror rooted in unspeakable hatred and Islamophobia. Express our deepest condolences to family members and pray for the recovery of the lone survivor; a little boy, ”he tweeted.

3 generations of Pakistani Canadians have been killed in a brutal act of mass murder for their Muslim faith. It is an act of terror rooted in unspeakable hatred and Islamophobia. Express our deepest sympathy to the family members and pray for the recovery of the lone survivor; a little boy.

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 8, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted he was “horrified” by the attack.

“To the relatives of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hate, we are here for you,” he said, pointing to the hospitalized nine-year-old.

“To the Muslim community of London and to Muslims across the country, know that we are by your side. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hatred is insidious and despicable, and it must end,” he added.

London Police Department Detective Superintendent Paul Waight said “Investigators believe this was intentional and the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith. There is evidence that it was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hatred “.

Just hours after the investigation began, police called the deaths horrific and “intentional” Waight also said the suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest-like vest during Sunday’s incident. and that potential terrorism charges were being considered, CTV News reported.

London Police will work with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on possible terrorism charges, Waight told reporters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos