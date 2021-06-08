



A treasure map for an American tyrant

Donald Trump exposed weaknesses in our system of government that could now be exploited by a corrupt leader controlling the White House. In this series, The Globe’s Editorial Board describes the urgent reforms needed to prevent the rise of an American tyrant and protect our democracy for posterity.

Before the day Donald Trump moved into the White House in 2017, Americans had never faced a president in such dire financial straits and with such determination to hide his real finances from the public. Trumps business empire, the one he married during the campaign as an example of his alleged financial acumen was nothing more than a gold-plated hollow shell. While he poured money into his hotels, golf courses, and real estate transactions, they brought him little more than significant losses year after year. By the time he stood for re-election, Trump was in debt of over $ 400 million, most of which would have been owed in his second term had he won in 2020.

And yet, for almost four years, there was effectively nothing the public could do about it. As was the case with so many of the countless outrageous abuses of his presidency, the former president largely got away with a full term in which he negotiated with foreign leaders, signed tax legislation and appointed financial regulators, without ever revealing one’s own personal debts and the conflicts of interest and opportunities for corruption they create. While there are supposed to be laws and limits to the presidency, Trump was without restraint, exposing how toothless these guarantees have become and how urgently the nation needs to reform the presidential office itself. .

Donald Trump at an election event in Vienna, Ohio, March 2016. Trump started one of the most corrupt presidencies in US history on the campaign trail when he failed to disclose his tax returns full and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt. Mark Makela / The New York Times

Presidents in a democratic system of government are not expected to be able to derive personal benefit from government service or forgive imprisoned friends, pervert justice or instigate an insurgency. This is the promise of democracy: that it will be superior to these authoritarian tendencies of tyrants and kings. When these laws and norms are violated, they should be accompanied by grave consequences if this democracy is to maintain its integrity. But right now, as it stands after four years in Trump’s tenure, US presidents can, in fact, commit all of this abuse and suffer little more than losing their Twitter accounts.

Trump may not have destroyed the US presidency, but he has put the institution on a perilous path. Because while Trump himself sat in Mar-a-Lago brooding over his loss to Joe Biden, all the weaknesses in our legal and constitutional system that he exploited remain, waiting for a future presidential disbeliever to take advantage of them. maybe even for Trump himself, if he is re-elected in 2024. That is why Congress and the current president must act quickly and impose more lasting legal safeguards on the commander-in-chief. By passing tougher anti-corruption laws, strengthening existing standards and creating new ones, and deterring future presidents from abusing their power by making Trump an example and holding him accountable, the country can protect against future and potentially much more devastating presidential corruption and misconduct. The nation can and must prevent the rise of an American tyrant.

Donald Trump’s purported financial acumen helped him rise to the highest office in the country. But it was little more than gold plating for his growing debts and his abuse of the presidency to enrich himself and enrich his family. Mark Makela / The New York Times

As hard to imagine in our hyperpolarized political climate, imposing further restrictions on the presidency should be a bipartisan cause. For Trump supporters who rejoiced at the transgressions of former presidents and loved the way he possessed libs while ignoring their ethics gossip, remember: corruption knows no party, and the next rogue president could be a democrat.

We start with Trump immobilizing himself on his personal debt not because hiding his finances was necessarily the worst offense of his presidency, but because it was surely one of his most brazen. Even lower-ranking officials have to disclose their personal debts in order to guard against corruption, and yet the man in the Oval Office did not. It wasn’t that Americans had no idea Trump was a lousy or crooked businessman, that fact was already well documented. But Trump’s refusal to disclose his taxes and other personal financial details left many wondering what more he was hiding. Did he pay federal taxes? How? Did he have significant debts to foreign actors or others to whom he was indebted?

“Our standards do not go further in protecting democracy. Our laws do not go further.”

Adam schiff

The past four years have underlined just how corruptible the presidency is. Whether it was questions of foreign policy, economics, or race, Trump’s self-interest was the northern star of his administration. His tax cuts have served him well. His attorney general acted as if he was the president’s personal attorney. And he failed to protect the nation from an attack by his sympathizers. His national security officials downplayed white supremacist threats because he would have lost interest in further investigating violent threats as soon as he found out the perpetrator was one of his supporters. Olivia Troye, who worked as a homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, told The Globe Editorial Board that officials were not expected to talk about white nationalism when sending information to the president. We [didnt] talk about white supremacy, she said, describing the culture of Trump’s White House.

From the White House, Donald Trump has ignored the danger of white supremacist groups and equivocated the threat they posed to American values ​​and the homeland. After the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which recruited KKK members such as this one from Harrison, Ark., Trump argued that there were good people on both sides. Trump then instigated an insurgency and an attempted coup with the backing of white supremacist groups. Evelyn Hockstein / Photo for the Washington Post

An aggressive Congress could have foiled the corruption and abuse of power of the 45th president. Broadly speaking, Congress is supposed to be the primary control of the Presidency, and in theory it still could be. But his main instrument to curb the impeachment of the presidency has proven to be a blunt weapon and, in modern times, ineffective. The Trump years have also shown it: Twice impeached for gross breaches of public trust, Trump has been acquitted twice by senators from his own party.

In the end, Congress turned out to be a deeply flawed control against an authoritarian president willing to break the law out in the open and sometimes even admit it on national television. Our standards do not go further in protecting democracy. Our laws don’t go far. Even our Constitution, as brilliantly written as it is, only goes as far as men and women are willing to make sense of its provisions, said Rep. Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, who was the principal. responsible for impeaching the House in Trump’s first impeachment trial. a meeting. If you recognize, as many Republican senators did during the trial, that the House proved the president to be guilty but you still make the decision to acquit, there is little the Constitution can do to protect us.

“Democracies do not die suddenly; they are poisoned by strong men who systematically gnaw the brakes on their power.

It did not take great foresight to see that if he was guilty and nonetheless acquitted in the first trial, Schiff said, he [violate his oath] again in new and perhaps even more debilitating ways.

The failure of the existing accountability system in the Constitution has not only allowed Trump to act on his worst impulses. It may also very well have made his presidency a prelude to something much worse. Because democracies do not die suddenly; they are poisoned by strong men who systematically undermine the controls of their power, as Recep Tayyip Erdogan did in Turkey, Narendra Modi in India or Viktor Orbn in Hungary. Even with Trump’s departure, American democracy weakens as long as his actions go unpunished and the system remains unchanged. The next Trump will have an easier time usurping.

Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in the United States, hold a burning swastika after a rally in April 2018 in Draketown, Georgia. From the White House, Donald Trump ignored the danger of white supremacist groups, and equivocated the threat they posed to American values ​​and the homeland. Trump then instigated an insurgency and an attempted coup with the backing of white supremacist groups. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

There are a lot of people who rightly want to move on from the horror spectacle that was the Trump presidency. It was riddled with scandals and it often felt like every day presented an unprecedented new crisis (or two). But that would be extraordinarily irresponsible. Given the weakness of our system of government, we have an obligation to fix it.

The US Constitution, as conceived by the original writers, has proven to be an incredibly powerful document. But Framers’ vision was not the only reason the Constitution was able to maintain a democracy for more than 200 years. Waves of American visionaries fought and sacrificed their lives to improve the Constitution and expand American democracy, as was done, for example, with the 13th, 14th and 19th Amendments. As has always been the case in American history, a strong and resilient democracy requires active and engaged citizens, willing to constantly work to improve what they already have. The United States desperately needs this kind of commitment and work today.

In this series, the Globe Editorial Board describes key presidential reforms that would prevent an authoritarian future president perhaps more competent than Trump from abusing their power and subverting our democracy. Just because President Biden has restored some semblance of normalcy to the White House, Americans should not be lulled into inaction. Our government survived a crisis of authoritarian corruption. Next time we may not be so lucky.

