PM Modi blames states, opposition blames government – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought to point the finger at states that suggested decentralization of the deployment, to deflect the blame for chaining the widely criticized Covid vaccination policy that took effect on May 1. “The center had been doing the vaccination since January 16 and people were following the entire protocol to get the vaccines. But some states began to demand decentralization, when there were questions about age groups and priority categories. Various types of pressure tactics have been used, including questions about the initial vaccinations of the elderly, ”he said. A similar argument came earlier from NITI Aayog member VK Paul, who blamed the states squarely for spoiling the campaign. But the secretary general of the CPI (M), Sitaram Yechury, criticized the reasoning of the prime minister. “The Union government and the BJP must learn to accept responsibility for their failures when the people of this country have paid with their lives. This relentless focus on spin and public relations is an assault and an insult to the millions of people who have perished in the pandemic, ”he said. Yechury attributed the latest policy change to pressure from the Supreme Court’s submissions. Opposition-led states widely welcomed the prime minister’s decision. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that “as the Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed that health is a matter of state, it will be appropriate for each state to have full control over registration procedures. , validation and administration ”. Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo had a concise sentence: “der aaye dusrust aaye” (better late than never). The Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, said he had written twice to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of Health for the central supply and distribution of vaccines for all age groups. “It was the only possible solution,” he said.

