Rajasthan: Congressional pressure forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make vaccination campaign free | Jaipur News







Gehlot in a series of tweets said: I am glad the Prime Minister had to change his decision taking into account the feelings of the public. He claimed this was due to the congressional campaign which forced the central government to change its position. BJP leaders react JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed his satisfaction that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his decision and decided to make the Covid vaccination campaign free. However, he questioned the prime ministers saying that it was at the request of the states that the Center had entrusted them with the responsibility of vaccinating 18+.Gehlot in a series of tweets said: I am glad the Prime Minister had to change his decision taking into account the feelings of the public. He claimed this was due to the congressional campaign which forced the central government to change its position. Congratulations to all MPs, MPPs, Members of Congress and the general public who participated in the campaign led by the State Congress Party in Rajasthan #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination.

It is because of your feeling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had to announce free vaccination for all compatriots. It is a victory for public sentiment, he said.

Gehlot responded to the Prime Minister’s claim that this was due to states’ demand for responsibility for vaccinating 18+ people.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to inform which states have requested to purchase and supply the vaccine for the 18-44 age group. To my knowledge, no State had made such a request. Prime Minister’s advisers appear to have given him false information, he said

The Chief Minister said: “From the start, our request was that, like vaccination programs in the past, the vaccination against Covid be carried out free of charge by the Center.

During the videoconference held on April 23, I myself asked the PM to vaccinate 18+ for free by the Center.

He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and all the opposition protested against the Centre’s bad policies and demanded free universal vaccination. The Congress party had launched a #Speak up for free universal vaccination campaign. Many states, including Rajasthan, have had to go to the Supreme Court on the issue. The result of such a concerted campaign was that Modi had to reverse his bad decision, Gehlot said.

He said no state government had budgeted for immunization for 18+ and no suggestion had been made to the Center for this.







