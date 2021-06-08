Wang Yi meets Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin





On June 7, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin in Chongqing. Wang Yi hosted Teodoro Locsin to co-chair the special meeting of ASEAN and China foreign ministers, and thanked the Philippines as the current national coordinator of ASEAN-China relations for their active efforts and important contributions promoting global development. ASEAN-China relations. Wang Yi said that thanks to the strategic directions of President Xi Jinping and President Rodrigo Duterte, the Sino-Philippine relations maintained a good development despite the difficulties and the interventions. Faced with the epidemic, the two countries joined hands and gave explanatory notes to the Chinese saying that “close neighbors are better than distant relatives”. China will continue to provide the Philippines with epidemic supplies and vaccines as needed to help them overcome COVID-19 as soon as possible. The two countries await the 46th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them. China and the Philippines will observe “good neighborliness”, that is, friends do not show power, neighbors join hands and work together to promote the healthy development of Sino-Filipino relations. Wang Yi said that strong and pragmatic cooperation between China and the Philippines was helping the development of the Philippines hampered by the epidemic. The two sides have concluded and are carrying out a large number of projects, implying a doubling of Chinese investments in the Philippines. The two countries should spare no effort to ensure the favorable momentum and take full advantage of the economic and social benefits of cooperation projects. Wang Yi said that Sino-Filipino relations also face difficulties and challenges. In the face of statements and actions that distort mutually beneficial cooperation, both sides should maintain their focus and prioritize promoting more fruitful cooperation that brings more benefits to the peoples of both countries. Sino-Filipino cooperation is not tied to political conditions or so-called “traps”. We observe a win-win cooperation for common development. Teodoro Locsin congratulated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. He said that Party-led China has reported a great victory in poverty reduction, which is a miracle never seen in human history and in other countries. The world should learn from China’s experience. The Philippines highly appreciates China’s success in tackling the epidemic and strong economic recovery, appreciates China’s support for epidemic control supplies, comments positively on China’s vital role in the international vaccine cooperation and hope to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with China. Teodoro Locsin said China is the Philippines’ biggest trading partner. He hopes the two sides will further intensify high-level exchanges and strengthen cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, infrastructure and cybersecurity to give new impetus to the growth of bilateral relations. As the current national coordinator of ASEAN-China relations, the Philippines supports and will make active efforts to transform bilateral relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership. Teodoro Locsin said there are no so-called “pitfalls” in the Philippines-China cooperation and that China has long been committed to helping the development of other countries with its development. The Philippines opposes making human rights a political issue or a weapon and maintains that every country has the right to ensure its national security and stability through appropriate means. The two sides are challenged by the South China Sea disputes which must not undermine the flourishing friendship and pragmatic cooperation between them in all fields. The Philippines stands ready to maintain communication with China through more friendly and effective diplomatic means. The two sides also had in-depth exchanges of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

