IMF talks enter key phase





ISLAMABAD:

Talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a billion dollar loan tranche and an agreement on next year’s budget have entered a crucial phase, as the Fund has asked Islamabad to have the NEPRA ordinance adopted by Parliament immediately.

The government will try to get the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (Nepra) law approved by the National Assembly during this week to remove a major obstacle to the talks, sources told the Express Tribune. of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy.

The IMF is holding talks as part of the sixth review of the three-year $ 6 billion bailout package due to end on Thursday, the sources said. They said that subject to reaching agreement on the sixth review (January-March period) and the budget for the following fiscal year, the IMF will also issue a press release.

“The IMF team and the Pakistani authorities remain engaged in holding virtual technical meetings regarding the sixth review under the EFF (Extended Financing Facility),” said IMF Resident Representative Teresa Dabán Sanchez.

The successful outcome of the talks will pave the way for the approval of a loan tranche of more than $ 1 billion by the IMF Executive Board in addition to winning the seal of approval for the next budget that the IMF. government plans to deploy on June 11.

The original schedule for the Sixth Review talks was April-June, and talks were due to take place in September for a tranche of $ 750 million. However, the IMF advanced the timetable and also increased the size of the tranche after the Fund’s program was suspended for a year.

Sources said that the power sector, tax issues and the amount of gross external financing needs for the next fiscal year remain major outstanding issues. They said the IMF has asked Pakistan to pass permanent legislation to allow Nepra to automatically raise electricity prices.

Read more: Pakistan’s public debt-to-GDP ratio remained broadly unchanged (IMF)

In order to qualify for the final tranche of the $ 500 million loan, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government issued a presidential ordinance in March this year, which will expire next month.

The government was working to get the Nepra ordinance passed through the National Assembly this week and then through the Senate at the earliest, sources from the Energy Division said.

Under the agreement with the IMF, the government was required to pass the Nepra law through parliament in March. After the promulgation of the ordinance, the Nepra obtained the power to ensure the automaticity of quarterly tariff adjustments (QTA) and the government also reclaimed the power to levy surcharges on electricity consumers.

The ordinance gave the government the power to impose a new surcharge equal to 10% of electricity revenue requirement or 1.40 rupees per unit, which the IMF now wishes to cover permanently through an act of parliament. The shelf life of a prescription is only four months, which can be extended for an additional four months.

The ordinance also gave effect to the implementation of the circular debt management plan, approved by the cabinet in March of this year.

The circular debt management plan had calculated the increase in electricity tariffs of Rs 5.65 per unit in six phases to recover an additional Rs 884 billion from consumers from April 2021 to June 2023. However, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Food, Tabish Gohar, had said tariffs would only be increased if the government could not improve efficiency and reduce production costs through other available means.

Officials said Pakistan and the IMF have yet to converge on external financing needs for the next fiscal year. The IMF in its last report forecast $ 25 billion in gross financing needs for next year, which it now sees further increase due to the government’s plan to achieve an economic growth rate of 5%. They said the IMF was forecasting relatively higher imports.

Pakistan wishes to remain in the IMF program because of its growing external financing needs which cannot be met without obtaining new loans from the IMF, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The IMF is also forecasting an increase in domestic financing needs for the next fiscal year, as its budget deficit projections were higher than the government expected, the sources said.

The prime minister’s special assistant on revenue, Dr Waqar Masood Khan, had told a parliamentary committee that next year’s overall budget deficit target was 6.3% of GDP thanks to the projected savings of 570 billion rupees by the provinces. However, parliamentarians had called these projections unrealistic due to what they called unrealistic RBF targets.

The government has shown its willingness to withdraw tax exemptions that would not fuel food inflation, the sources said. Prime Minister Imran Khan remains concerned about high prices, which also explains Pakistan’s reluctance to further increase electricity prices and impose taxes.

During the talks, the IMF would also see the health of foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank. The SBP was required to cut its negative reserves by $ 10.2 billion as part of the deal by removing some of the loans from its balance sheet.

Posted in The Express Tribune on June 8, 2021.

