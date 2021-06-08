US Senate Report Describes Security Flaws During Capitol Breach | Donald Trump News





The January 6 riot was marred by government, army and law enforcement missteps, according to the Senate report.

A Senate investigation into the January 6 riot and violation of the United States Capitol revealed broad government, military, and law enforcement missteps before the violent attack, including a breach in the within several intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Hill police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by rioters.

The Senate report, released Tuesday, is the first bipartisan examination of how hundreds of Donald Trump supporters were able to violently breach security lines and enter the Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify Joe’s electoral victory Biden.

Two weeks ago, Republicans overturned legislation passed by the United States House of Representatives that would create an independent commission to investigate the incident, similar to the one created in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Pro-Trump protesters are pepper sprayed as they attempt to storm U.S. Capitol grounds in January 2021 [|Will Oliver/EPA]The report includes new details of frontline police officers who suffered chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones and who told senators they had no leadership when command systems broke.

He recommends immediate changes to give more authority to the Capitol Police Chief, to provide better planning and better equipment for law enforcement, and to streamline intelligence gathering between federal agencies.

The report does not delve into the root causes of the attack, including Trump’s role as he called on his supporters to fight like hell that day to reverse his electoral defeat.

Trump has previously been impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting insurgency, but was later acquitted in a Senate trial. The report does not qualify the incident as an insurgency.

This report is important as it allows us to make immediate improvements to the security situation here on Capitol Hill, said Democratic Senator Gary Peters, chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, who conducted the investigation with the rules of the Senate. Committee.

But that doesn’t answer some of the biggest questions we face, quite frankly, as a country and as a democracy.

Delay of several hours

The Senate report recounts how the National Guard was delayed for hours on January 6 as officials from several agencies took bureaucratic steps to free the troops.

It details the hours of calls between Capitol Hill and Pentagon officials as Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund desperately pleaded for help.

He finds that the Pentagon spent hours planning missions and seeking out multiple layers of approvals as Capitol Hill police were overwhelmed and brutally attacked by rioters.

He also says the defense departments’ response was informed by critics of his brutal response to the summer 2020 protests after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

In the report, the Senate Rules and Homeland Security Committees recommended empowering the Capitol Police Chief to directly request assistance from the DC National Guard in an emergency.

The current procedure requires the chief to first obtain a declaration of emergency from the Capitol Police Board and then authorization from the Pentagon, although the council’s approval did not take place on January 6.

Trump supporters attempt to break through a police barrier at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 [File: John Minchillo/AP Photo]Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who chairs the rules committee, said she and Republican Senator Roy Blunt would introduce a bill to bring about the change.

The report also recommends a consolidated intelligence unit within the Capitol Police after widespread failures by several agencies that did not predict the attack even though insurgents openly planned it on the internet.

The Police Intelligence Unit was aware of social media posts calling for violence on the Capitol on January 6, including a plot to breach the Capitol, the online sharing of maps of the Capitol’s tunnel systems and other specific threats of violence, according to the report, but officers failed to properly inform management of everything they found.

Senators also criticize the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security for downplaying online threats and for failing to issue official intelligence bulletins that help plan law enforcement.

In response to the report, Capitol Police recognized the need for improvements, some of which have already been said to be made.

Law enforcement agencies across the country rely on intelligence, and the quality of that intelligence can mean the difference between life and death, they said in a statement.

