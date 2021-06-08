Uddhav Thackeray meets with Prime Minister Modi to discuss Maratha quota, Metro car shed and GST dues





Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed the issue of Maratha reservation and pending GST compensation. Uddhav Thackeray also discussed the availability of land for the Metro carport in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg and financial support for cyclone relief measures. Deputy Chief Minister and Chief of the NCP Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Uddhav Thackeray. Speak with reporters after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray said: “I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Some important state issues were discussed. We hope the Prime Minister will look into the issues we have brought forward. We are confident that the Prime Minister will examine our problems. “ “We talked about the Maratha reservation issue; the OBC reservation issue was also discussed. We discussed the Metro carport issue and the GST dues,” Uddhav said. Thackeray, saying the state government needed help from the central government. On the Maratha reserve, Ashok Chavan said: “The Supreme Court made a decision in 2021 on the Maratha reserve. The SC said: “The quota for SC / ST must be decided by the States”. We told him [PM Modi] on the ordinance adopted by the SC on 5 May. SC said states cannot grant reservations after the 102nd Constitutional Amendment. They also cited the Indra SAWHNEY judgment. “ Read also | Marathists cut their EWS quota by 10% in government jobs and education in Maharashtra “Reservation is our right. Give us the right. Make it possible. Remove the 50% cap on caste-based reservation. Not just for the Maratha reservation, but also for the OBC reservation. This will do justice to the Maratha community, ”said Ashok Chavan. CM MP Ajit Pawar said: “The state government has kept 12 questions in front of the prime minister. The SC, ST, OBC quota should be set according to the population.” On the GST, Ajit Pawar said: “The state government is still awaiting the GST refund of Rs 24,000 crore.” Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues from the Mahavikas Aghadi, a coalition made up mostly of the three parties – the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, were in Delhi to discuss issues ranging from the controversial Marathi reservation and aid to the ‘Post-Cyclone Tauktae State, among others.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos