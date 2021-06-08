Jokowi is going to dissolve public institutions again this year, what is it?





Jakarta – Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPAN-RB) Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said there will be another dissolution of non-structural institutions (LNS) this year. This is what Tjahjo revealed during a working meeting with Commission II of the RPD RI, Tuesday (8/6) this afternoon. “I hope that in the middle of the year until the end of the year, we will submit proposals to the DPR for agencies, institutions which can be abolished but must be discussed with the DPR,” Tjahjo said. during a working meeting with Commission II of the DPR RI, Tuesday (8/6/2021). Tjahjo said the goal is to have an efficient bureaucracy and the state can save more on the budget spent. Tjahjo also admitted that he pocketed a list of institutions ready to be dissolved. However, the government is still delaying the dissolution process as it is still hampered by technical issues. “Indeed, we canceled something yesterday, but it was revoked because it is linked to donor countries. This agency can be abolished, integrated into the ministries of level I, but linked to donor countries that do not want to go through. the government, they have to hold on, ”he said. Tjahjo gave the example of an agency in a ministry that is ready to be dissolved. It was even agreed with the minister of the ministry. However, due to technical issues, the dissolution was postponed. “There is a ministry with which we agreed with the minister to abolish an agency because there are 3-4 level I bodies, but apparently there is a sentence listed in the paragraph of the law, it must be approved by the DPR, “he said. mentionned. As is known, in 2020 President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) abolished 14 LNS through Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 112 of 2020 and Presidential Regulation No. 82/2020. Before that, Jokowi had made similar dissolutions several times. In 2014, no less than 10 LNS were dissolved by Presidential Decree No. 176/2014. Then, in 2015, up to 2 LNS were dissolved by Presidential Decree No. 16/2015. Then, in 2016, up to 9 LNS were dissolved by Presidential Decree No. 116/2016. Then, in 2017, up to 2 LNS were dissolved by Presidential Decree No.124 / 2016 and Presidential Regulation No.21 / 2017. Thus, from 2014 to 2020, 37 non-structural institutions (LNS) were dissolved by President Jokowi. See also the video when ‘Jokowi officially dissolves 10 “non-structural state institutions” in 2020: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eds / eds)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos