Noel Gallagher calls Boris Johnson a ‘fucking idiot’ for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

NOEL GALLAGHER called Boris Johnson a “fucking idiot” because of the Prime Minister’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
The former Oasis leader also called the prime minister a “big c ** t” and criticized Johnson for being ill during the outbreak’s first weeks.
The British Prime Minister has come under heavy criticism for his perceived lack of leadership throughout the pandemic, with the virus claiming the lives of 128,000 people across the UK.
He also contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, which at one point hospitalized him and left him on a ventilator.
In classic Gallagher style, Noel spoke candidly about the impact the pandemic had had on his life, as well as his feelings for those in charge of the response.
“Boris Johnson has proven he is not the f ** king man in the crisis. Number one, get it [Covid-19] for starters – you fucking idiot, “he said in a recent interview with The new clue.
“Right from the start he’s out for three months. Wait a minute, where’s the fucking idiot who paid to set the rules? Oh, he’s in bed because he’s sick. Big ass. . “
The singer-songwriter also explained how he “struggled” during the blockages.
“Lord knows what that must be like for the majority of people. I live a beautiful life with a fucking country house and all that and that pushed me up,” said Gallagher.
“Damn celebs that are on TV and radio every day, ‘Oh that’s great, I love this’, I’d spit on the radio and say, ‘F * ck off, you c * nt!’
Noel also revealed that he recently took his first Covid-19 jab, but in a recent interview with the Radio schedules, he said people are well within their “human right” to refuse the vaccine.
He even went so far as to say that pressuring people to take the jab bordered on fascism.
“I will say that it is a human right to refuse it, and people who point out virtue, [with] their haughty which waves a finger at people who refuse it, can collapse. This is how fascism begins.
“When I’m sitting at home and between football, there is [public information films with] Lenny henri [saying] ‘take the jab’, looking like an abandoned dog, I’m like ‘man, you take the jab, you decide’. “