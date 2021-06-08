Donald Trump would not protect his children from legal trouble at his expense





Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, rejected the idea that the former president would sacrifice himself to save his children from legal trouble.

During an appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Monday, she said her uncle would actually expect his kids to take the hit for him.

“What’s good for him has always been his only reckoning,” Mary Trump told Chris Cuomo. “Really, it’s the only calculation he ever does.

Cuomo then asked, “What would it mean to Donald Trump if they preyed on his children… Would that change his temper, do you think? Would he take one for his children?” “

“The only way [Trump] can continue to perpetuate the myths … it is to continue to lie. There is no truth here and there is no endgame, ”says former niece of President Trump, Mary Trump. “… It’s about maintaining power and using it in case he gets indicted. »Pic.twitter.com/f0Y0qNXCFE

– Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 8, 2021

“No, he wouldn’t,” she said. “I think if that happened, if prosecutors were to go after his kids, he would expect them to take a hit for him, to take advantage of him.”

She continued, “What he probably doesn’t understand is that that’s not really how it works. You know, they’re always trying to tip people over so they can tackle the biggest target. But Donald never imagined in a million years that his kids would do this, although I’m pretty sure they would. So if it does happen, it will be fascinating, because it would never do anything to protect them if it was at his expense. “

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the NCGOP State Convention on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, North Carolina. His niece Mary Trump rejected the idea that the former president would sacrifice himself to save his children from legal trouble. Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

“How do you know?” Cuomo asked.

“I’ve known him my whole life,” replied Mary Trump. “And unfortunately, I must have analyzed it quite closely over the last four or five years.

“He’s someone who’s never changed. He doesn’t evolve, and like you said earlier, he has one thing close to his heart and that is himself. It won’t change. never, ever, no matter who gets in his way, no matter who gets hurt, even if it’s his kids. “

In May, the New York Attorney General’s Office announced that its investigation into Trump’s business empire would no longer be solely civilian in nature, meaning investigators for Attorney General Letitia James would work with the criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The latter has been investigating allegations of tax and insurance fraud and trade falsification at the Trump Organization since 2019.

Trump’s two adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are executives of the Trump Organization.

Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., is a harsh critic of the former president and his family. She offered a scathing portrayal of her uncle in a book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, published in 2020.

She went on to sue Trump and two of her siblings, alleging they had cheated her and her brother, millions by devaluing inherited real estate business interests.

“Knowing what you know about the organization through your own lawyers, what do you think the chances are that they will find something that [Trump] knew this is clearly criminal? ”Cuomo asked Mary Trump.

“Even though my case per se is not, in the grand scheme of things, very important except to me, what it does is help prosecutors, hopefully, establish the intent and the state of mind, ”she replied.

“Because we know that the behavior under review, tax evasion, tax evasion, etc., has been around for decades. So we’re looking to set a precedent, and we’re looking at mindset and intent and c is incredibly important when it comes to criminal matters. “

A representative from Trump and the Trump Organization have been contacted for comment.







