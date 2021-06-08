Politics
China-UK trade icebreaker – Global Times
During his stay in the UK, Ji Chaoding, secretary general of the China Council for the Promotion of International Business (CCPIT), made several visits to Perry. He shared with Jack Perry and his son Stephen Perry the Chinese story of “an old man named Yugong removing the mountains”, telling them that in Beijing there were many more people like Yugong who strongly believed in national rejuvenation. from China. Both father and son were deeply touched by the story.
In 1953, at the invitation of the CCPIT, a delegation made up of Perry and 15 representatives of British companies visited China. The visit unfreezed the West’s trade embargo on China, so the members of the delegation were later known as the “icebreakers”. The delegation signed trade deals worth $ 30 million with the China National Import and Export Corporation. Under the agreements, China would export tea, canola oil, silk and other agricultural products to the UK, and the UK would export non-strategic products like wool, metal and chemicals to China. Ambiguous wording was used for the names of the controlled gray area products. The agreements were a major breakthrough against the Western trade embargo.
Jack Perry and 15 British business representatives visit Beijing, 1953
The following year, a trade mission of 48 British businessmen led by Jack Perry visited China. The cohort was the forerunner of Group 48, which was renamed Le Club du Groupe 48 in 1991. Club du Groupe 48 has since made significant contributions to improving China’s relations with the West, particularly the UK.
China’s reform and opening up has brought the 48 Group Club and Jack and Stephen Perry closer to China. Having witnessed the great changes brought about by reform and opening up, they believed that China would play an increasingly important role on the world stage. Stephen Perry said 1978 was a turning point for China and the world, and China surprised the world with its great achievements.
In 1993, Stephen succeeded his father as President of the Club and took on the role of icebreaker to advance Sino-British trade. After decades of cooperation, Jack and Stephen Perry have forged deep bonds with generations of Chinese Communists and gained a good understanding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Stephen believes that the key to China’s success is the leadership of the CCP, under which the Chinese government has been able to break away from old ideas and do courageous and effective planning and exploration.
On October 16, 2018, President Xi Jinping met with Stephen Perry at the Great Hall of the People. President Xi stressed that the Chinese people will never forget the ancient generations of pioneers who made historic contributions to Sino-British trade under difficult circumstances. “I am very happy to see the spirit of icebreaker travel being passed down from generation to generation, and a new generation of icebreakers, including The 48 Group Club, continue to dedicate themselves to Sino-British friendship.” , he added. President Xi said. On December 18, at the conference marking the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening-up, Stephen Perry was awarded the China Reform Friendship Medal for his contribution to the pursuit of friendship and to the promotion of economic and cultural exchanges between China and the United Kingdom.
When Jack Perry began his ice-breaking journey, China accounted for less than 1% of world trade. The nascent People’s Republic had to navigate a difficult international landscape to explore ways to conduct foreign trade. More than half a century later, reform and opening-up have enabled China to achieve rapid growth and to integrate ever more deeply into the world trading system. China is now the second largest economy and the largest exporter of goods in the world, accounting for 11.5% of world trade. As China continues its economic integration with the UK and the whole world, there may be no more ice to break, but more bridges to be built to connect China to the world, advance communication, cooperation and mutual understanding, and give greater impetus to global prosperity and development.
Stephen Perry addresses the A Glorious Journey photo exhibition hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the UK, December 11, 2018
