Was Donald Trump wearing his pants inside out?





Donald Trump is back in the spotlight after clips showing the former president wearing pants without a front zipper, which has led some critics to accuse him of wearing his pants inside out. Trump, who left the White House in January, spoke with a group of Republicans in Greenville, North Carolina on Saturday, his first public speech in three months. Recalling his typical lines and insulting President Joe Biden and infectious disease expert Dr.Anthony Fauci, Americans were more focused on his attire.

“Others note it, but we can never share it enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants upside down,” wrote Brandon Friedman, contributor to the New York Daily News. “Take a good look and tell me I’m wrong.”

The text is accompanied by a cropped image of the front of Trump’s pants. The image has been liked over 75,000 times since it was posted to Instagram on June 6.

A USA Today fact check said Trump did not wear his pants inside out during the 90-minute Republican Convention speech.

“We deem FALSE the claim that Trump wore his pants inside out at the North Carolina Republican Party convention, based on our research,” USA Today reported. “Video footage and footage taken throughout the night shows that the pants had a zipper up the front, indicating that Trump was wearing his pants the correct way.”

Nevertheless, critics had fun on social media.

“Just unbelievable that at no point did he say ‘eh something’s wrong here’ while he got attached to the ass,” James Felton tweeted.

“Do you want to feel old?” This is what Kriss Kross looks like today, ”tweeted Stephen Douglas, referring to the hip hop duo wearing pants inside out.

Trump’s wardrobe malfunction comes months after his personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani had a cosmetic failure himself. During a press conference in November, as the former New York mayor tried to spark interest in election rigging, streaks of what appeared to be black hair dye began to trickle down his face. The internet noticed, of course, and teasing followed.

