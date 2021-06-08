China wants to become a power of innovation





From the compass, papermaking, printing and gunpowder to the four great inventions of ancient China to the manned submersible Jiaolong, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge and the Martian probe Tianwen-1, China has always embraced the creative spirit and innovative vitality of its people. . “Innovation is the soul of a nation’s progress and an inexhaustible source of prosperity for a country. It is also an essential element of Chinese national character,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a discussion with a group of remarkable young people from all walks of life. life on May 4, 2013. He added that this is what an ancient saying meant: “If you can renew yourself in one day, do it day after day.” Then there will be a daily renewal. Innovation boom In recent years, China has taken significant steps to strengthen its innovation capacity, with its science and technology strengths steadily improving in terms of major indicators. China ranked 14th among more than 100 economies in the world in a benchmark innovation ranking in 2020, and is the only middle-income economy included in the top 30 for seven years, according to the index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization last September. “China has established itself as a leader in innovation, with high rankings in important parameters including patents, utility models, trademarks, industrial designs and creative product exports,” said an index press release. Central government funding for basic research has doubled in the past five years, and funding is estimated at 6.16% of its total research and development (R&D) spending in 2020, according to Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science. and Technology. The rate of contribution of scientific and technological progress to economic growth is expected to reach 60% in 2020, according to an official projection from the Ministry of Science and Technology. Several notable high-tech achievements have been made in recent years. The Chang’e-5 probe returned the country’s first samples collected to the moon, while China’s first Martian rover began to explore the Red Planet. The country is moving fast to develop its large passenger planes and magnetic levitation train, while industries related to the digital economy, 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles are flourishing. Be a leading innovator with autonomy According to China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the long-term goals until 2035, innovation should be seen as the core of China’s modernization campaign, as well as autonomy and self-improvement. in science and technology should be given top priority as a strategic support role. In the face of intense international competition and against a background of growing unilateralism and protectionism, President Xi emphasized self-reliance and self-empowerment in the country’s scientific and technological development during a meeting on the 28th. may. Xi urged Chinese science and technology professionals to take responsibility for their time and strive for self-reliance and strengthening science and technology to higher levels. Scientific breakthroughs should tackle the most pressing issues with a focus on meeting the country’s needs, both urgent and long-term, Xi said. As China shifts from a global factory to a global innovator, the 14th Five-Year Plan says the following areas will be the focus of the country’s focus over the next five to 15 years, including artificial intelligence, quantum information , integrated circuits, life and health, brain science, bio-reproduction, aerospace, and deep land and deep water exploration. China will invest more in basic research during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, with funding expected to reach more than 8% of all R&D spending, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

