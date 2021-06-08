PM Imran Khan will open the first One Window Ehsaas Center tomorrow





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan will open the First One Window Ehsaas Center on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

We will be opening Ehsaas One Window Centers in every district, said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Social Protection and Poverty Reduction Dr Sania Nishtar.

Under the aegis of Ehsaas, there are many programs for 14 different target groups. But often a poor family is not aware of the benefits to which they are entitled and if they do, they have to go to several offices to seek help.

With One Window Ehsaas, the goal is to provide services through a one-stop-shop, a one-stop-shop.

One Window Ehsaas is based on six pillars: a one-stop shop, the Ehsaas Center; a digital information and services platform for the public; mobile app; consolidated digital back-office interface; Cognitive API architecture, or the integrated national socio-economic database; and finally, Ehsaas’ one-stop-shop beneficiary selection and targeting policy

The first One Window Ehsaas Center opens on Tuesday at Sitara Market in Islamabad. In this center, all Ehsaas services are accessible in one place. To facilitate the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafaalat, whose families receive allowances, point-of-sale vending machines as well as ATMs or ATMs have been placed in the One Window Center.

Partner banks have opened their branches in the center and the NADRA office has also been set up. Having all of these services in one center can make it much easier for an Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiary, who often had to travel to many offices to resolve complaints before. Ehsaas allowances for children are also available at the center.

The newly implemented digital system performs real-time checks against three data sources before the child is enrolled in the program and if the child does not have a birth registration form, which is a prerequisite for registration, the mother can just walk around the yard to have it made in the NADRA center rather than taking a taxi to another site.

Ehsaas Nashonuma services are also available in the center.

Children at risk of stunting and pregnant women can get specialized nutritional foods at the office and cash allowances at an ATM. They also benefit from an awareness session on health and nutrition. Antenatal and immunization services are available at the center.

Students can walk into the center and get information about the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship, and they don’t have to pay at an internet cafe to complete their application.

In the One Window center you can use the Internet, computer and printer free of charge.

In the One Window Center, a person looking for a livelihood can go to the Ehsaas Amdan and Ehsaas interest-free loan counters. A person in need of financial health assistance can inquire about Sehat Sahulat and whether they are not entitled to Sehat Sahulat or not in an empaneled hospital can be referred to health related financial assistance systems. ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz or PBM.

In the One Window service, there are also many care services. Anyone who wants to spend a night in Panagah can book a bed and benefit from a free one-star bed and breakfast. People can admit a child to an orphanage; and a young woman can obtain information and be admitted to a vocational training center.

A street child can be admitted to one of our free schools. Ehsaas registrars have been set up where people can be interviewed to verify if they are eligible for Ehsaas benefits. In the center, dashboards display information relevant to people’s needs and complaints are handled in real time.

There is also a retreat room for the beneficiaries, in case a woman comes with a child and needs to feed it. A person with different abilities may have more than one remedy at the center. The processes are simplified so that they can easily obtain a disability card. In the same room for people with disabilities, NGOs have a space to provide prostheses and orthotics free of charge. In addition, a personalized wheelchair can be ordered

The second part is the digital electronic portal with people-centered information; this was built by learning social media questions on various Ehsaas programs.

The third part of One Window Ehsaas is an application that reflects the information on the digital portal but in addition, it also marks the locations of our service sites: Langars, Panagahs and payment sites. When opened from a mobile, an individual can be directed to the address. This application is activated with a camera, which allows a photograph to choose the geolocation of an Ehsaas welfare site to map.

The fourth part is the integrated digital interface facing the back office, which facilitates access for all those working in the Ehsaas ecosystem to the appropriate links and resources.

The fifth component of One Window Ehsaas is the integrated database. Previously, BISP 2010 data was siled; even the provincial welfare agencies had to take care of the paperwork to access the database and costs were involved.

Now, as part of the Ehsaas data reform, all federal Ehsaas implementing agencies will be able to access data from the Ehsaas 2021 National Socio-Economic Register via APIs at no cost. This two-way data sharing will also enrich the data repository. Data integration will also allow transparency.

Agencies will be able to see what benefits an individual or their family are receiving, and what rights they have in terms of various Ehsaas programs.

The sixth pillar of One Window Ehsaas is the standardized beneficiary targeting policy. Previously, all agencies used their own eligibility verification system. This policy will impose standardized targeting of beneficiaries using the Proxy Means Test, which uses information on household and individual characteristics to calculate an algorithm-generated score (0-100) for each household, which then serves as a an approximation of social status.

The information needed to generate the score comes from the National Socio-Economic Survey. Thus, in the one-stop-shop policy, specific MTPs have been stipulated for each program and a policy designed to eliminate duplication.

