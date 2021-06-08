New Jersey GOP primary turned into referendum on Donald Trump’s big lie





There are no public questions about my example of an official ballot for the 2021 New Jersey Primary Election that arrived in the mail the other day. Still, one historic proportion weighs heavily on Tuesday’s contest: the future of the Republican Party, not just here in Garden State, but in the United States.

New Jersey, like the Commonwealth of Virginia, holds its election for governor the odd year after the presidential election, which has long provided the media with an inflection point to see voter sentiment months after the start. of a new presidential term.

As such, the two-state contests have been used in recent years as bodes for the midterm elections the following year.

This year, however, the four-man race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in New Jersey is only partly about who Republicans want to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in November. (Especially since Murphy is likely to be re-elected no matter who they choose.) The most burning question in this primary, believe it or not, is whether New Jersey Republicans think the election 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Incredibly, five months after former President Trump ordered an angry mob on January 6 to come to Capitol Hill and “stop the theft” of the 2020 election, the question of the legitimacy of the last election has dominated the Election Law Enforcement Commission of May 25, 101.5 FM New Jersey. debate.

The face-to-face between the businessman and former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, who aligned the state’s county Republican organizations, and Hirsh Singh, a Trump sidekick and a perennial candidate who had already run for governor in 2017, and has since mounted losing campaigns. for the US House and Senate. (Brian Levine and PhilRizzo are also on the ballot, but did not qualify for the debate.)

Singh introduced himself as “the only MAGA candidate” in the race, and vowed to “make New Jersey great again”. Asked by Eric Scott of 101.5 FM who actually won the 2020 election, Singh replied, “We all know Trump won,” adding that “election results are being disqualified across the country.”

Scott did not ask Singh to offer even a single example of “disqualified” 2020 election results anywhere, let alone “across the country.”

“So hopefully we get back to Phil Murphy and New Jersey, but Joe Biden won the presidency,” Ciattarelli retorted. The Trump campaign and the Trump team have filed 62 lawsuits across the country over electoral fraud and voter irregularity. Two of those cases have gone to the Supreme Court, which has a majority of Trump appointees and by Conservative judges, and the rulings were against the Trump 9-0 team. Joe Biden is our president. “

To support his so-called argument, Singh cited public opinion, such as the Reuters / Ipsos poll which found that 53% of Republican voters polled between May 17 and May 19 believed Trump to be the “real president”. According to Reuters, about one in four adults surveyed, 56% of whom are Republicans, believe the 2020 election Biden won by 7 million votes “was marred by illegal votes.” That number had only dropped a few percentage points below where it was when pollsters asked the same question right after the election.

Singh insisted during the debate that his opponent was part of a cabal of Republicans, like Rep. LizCheney and Senator Mitt Romney, “who stabbed Mr. Trump in the back” and were to be purged from the GOP. At the start of the debate, Singh said that Trump “was the greatest president” of his life and that Trump supporters were unfairly labeled “terrorists when we are just patriots in love with America.”

Ciattarelli, who opposed Trump in 2016 but in 2020 more or less aligned himself with him, made his own efforts to appease the Trump base, claiming he “supports Donald Trump’s policies” on China, border security, the economy and its conservative choices for the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary.

For Singh, like the people who stormed the United States Capitol in January, the 2020 election is truly an emotional flashpoint, always touch-sensitive.

The Capitol Hill uprising, the obvious purpose of which was to impede or prevent legal certification of the 2020 presidential election, has left five dead, including that of native Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick from New Jersey and military veteran. Two police officers who responded committed suicide after the attack and more than 140 were injured.

Subsequently, federal prosecutors criminally indicted hundreds of Trump supporters, including law enforcement officers and an active-duty U.S. Navy, for their actions that day. A military contractor from Colts Neck, central New Jersey, was among those arrested. TheAsbury Park Press reported that a federal judge ordered his detention after concluding that “his extremist ideology and his comments favorable to a civil war make him a danger to the community”.

Almost a year and a half after the bloody riot, the first of its kind inside the United States Capitol, it’s not just the New Jersey gubernatorial candidates caught up in a debate on the outcome of the 2020 election and the importance of what followed.

Last month, the two remaining Republican members of the New Jersey congressional delegation parted ways over whether or not to allow a bipartisan panel, modeled on the 9/11 commission, to investigate the 6/11 insurgency. January.

Representative Chris Smith, who was first elected to his seat in 1980, was one of 35 Republicans to break with their party and vote for a committee. Representative Jeff Van Drew, who was elected Democrat in 2018 but changed parties to support Trump in 2020, voted against the inquiry.

Ultimately, the measure was rejected in the US Senate after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition. Democrats were only able to withdraw six of their fellow Republicans to vote to form the panel, four votes before breaking the filibuster.

Prior to that Senate vote, Brian Sicknick’s mother and girlfriend had walked the halls of Congress and had one-on-one meetings with Republican senators. The couple told reporters they hoped to persuade the members, who themselves had been attacked that day, to vote for the investigation.

“Usually I stay in the background,” Gladys Sicknick said, according to NJ Advance Media. “I couldn’t be still anymore.”

“If they look at the footage that happened, it is very obvious that it was not a peaceful day,” said Sandra Garza, Sicknick’s girlfriend. “The police were attacked, they were beaten, fire extinguishers were thrown at them, they were attacked by flag poles.”

Before the Senate dismisses the commission, former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean, a Republican, and former Representative Lee Hamilton of Indiana, a Democrat who jointly led the 9/11 commission, urged the Senate to authorize an investigation into the January 6 assault:

Democracy today faces a new threat. The January 6 attack on the United States Capitol was one of the darkest days in our country’s history. Americans deserve a focus and a clear account of what happened. As we did in the aftermath of September 11, it’s time to put partisan politics aside and come together as Americans in the common pursuit of truth and justice.

After the measure was defeated in the Senate, Kean told the Guardian that its failure was “the loss of democracy.”

“It saddens me because there was no real and public reason to refuse,” said the former governor. “I guess some people were afraid of what they would find out. That’s not a good reason to refuse.”

The real problem is that so many people think what happened on January 6 was justified and think Trump should still be president. After Tuesday’s primary, we’ll have a better idea of ​​how many of these people are living in New Jersey. The nation will watch.

