Israel has “nothing to gain” from supporting Pakistan, expert says





ANI | Updated: 08 Jun 2021 13:10 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI): As the rise of the extremist political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) Pakistan continues to be unchallenged, foreign policy experts have argued that this failure should serve as a wake-up call for countries who are trying to befriend Islamabad. Pakistan has witnessed a rapid collapse of its internal administrative apparatus as its police and security forces have failed to control the nationwide violence designed by supporters of the radical Islamist TLP party. According to Fabien Baussart, president of the Center of Political and Foreign Affairs think tank, Pakistan’s utter failure to prevent the TLP from openly contesting the state’s order by terrorizing people should raise red flags in countries trying to befriend Pakistan, especially Israel. In an editorial in The Times of Israel, Baussart argued that Israel’s attempt to establish diplomatic relations with a state that openly sponsors Islamist groups is likely to boomerang as France learns in April, anti- protests. France erupted in Pakistan where supporters of the now banned TLP took to the streets to protest against France over the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. The protests quickly turned violent and exposed the grim security situation in Pakistan.

During the violent protests, hundreds of protesters and police were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and sentenced for attacking law enforcement and blocking main roads and highways. Several police vehicles were set on fire, buildings were attacked and police officers were kidnapped and tortured by TLP militants across Punjab province, with at least six police officers killed and more than 800 injured. Emphasizing the role of the Pakistani military in creating the extremist group, Baussart said the rapid growth and influence of the extremist party in such a short period should be of real concern to Tel Aviv. “The party (TLP), as in the present case, can turn virulently against Israel in no time, scuttling the grand strategy it dreams of befriending an ungovernable Islamist country,” he said. he declares. notes Pakistani intelligence reports which concluded that the TLP not only challenged the state’s order, but decimated it. It is clear from the failure of Imran Khan’s army and government to stem the tide of lawlessness unleashed by a few thousand people. The TLP says Pakistan faces a protracted civil conflict which is likely to be fueled by the imminent exit of US and allied forces from Afghanistan. Baussart, in his opinion piece for The Times, concluded that a diplomatic relationship with Islamabad would turn out to be the Tel Aviv Albatross round its neck. “There is nothing to be gained from supporting Islamabad. Instead, Israel should join together with like-minded nations to prevent Pakistan’s surrender to Islamist forces like the TLP.” (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos