Donald Trump asks “Why is Fox News keeping Chris Wallace?”





Former President Donald Trump asked on Monday why Fox News continued to employ presenter Chris Wallace, in a new statement from his Save America Political Action Committee (PAC).

The criticism comes after Wallace clashed with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski over unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, and had a tense exchange with Senator Joe Manchin (D -WV) about the obstruction.

Trump remains suspended from social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, but has communicated with the public through brief written statements released by Save America PAC.

“Why is Fox News keeping Chris Wallace?” says Trump’s statement.

“His grades are terrible, he is ‘almost’ left-wing radical, he has been credited with failing gravely as a host of the presidential debate (except for Biden whom he totally protected!), And many other things again. Usually, these are not the qualities of a long stay! “

Wallace has been the presenter of Fox News Sunday since 2003 and previously worked for NBC and ABC.

Trump has criticized Wallace in the past, comparing him unfavorably to CNN’s Chuck Todd, who has also been frequently the target of criticism from the former president.

However, Trump’s statement on Monday may have been prompted by an interview by Wallace with Lewandowski, who was Trump’s campaign manager from January 2015 to June 2016.

Fox News presenter Chris Wallace as moderator poses a question to Donald Trump during the Third U.S. Presidential Debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Wallace spoke to Lewandowski following Trump’s speech in North Carolina on Sunday, where the former president made unfounded allegations of widespread electoral fraud in 2020.

“We informed the media of at least one deceased person who voted. This is unequivocal. But the media response was ‘well that person was a Trump supporter.’ Chris, we have to get it down. electoral integrity in this process, ”Lewandowski said.

“Corey, you continue to blame the media,” Wallace said. “The point is, it’s happened in over 60 different court cases and you’ve been beaten in every one of them. The Supreme Court has even refused to hear Trump’s challenges, so please don’t blame not the media You had your day in court and you lost.

“But Chris, what I’m saying that the obligation and responsibility of the media should be is to make sure that we have a fair and honest account of the election results. Listen, I have provided specific examples. dead … “, Lewandowski said. .

Wallace interrupted him by saying, “What about the courts, including the judges appointed by Trump? Including the Supreme Court which has a Conservative 6-3 majority?”

“They kicked you out of court,” Wallace added.

Wallace and Lewandowski then clashed over the theory that COVID-19 could have originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, with the Fox News presenter arguing that Trump’s “inaction” on the matter could not be attributed to Dr Anthony Fauci. Wallace also recently criticized Republican attacks on Fauci on his emails, calling them “highly political.”

Newsweek has asked Donald Trump and Fox News for comment.

Debate Moderator and Fox News Presenter Chris Wallace leads the first presidential debate between then-US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University’s Health Education Campus on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump criticized Wallace in a statement Monday. Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images

