The red story is a boost for the future

Education Related to Revolutionary Activities Help People Prepare for Coming Challenges and Transmit the Spirit of the CCP

A statue from Shazhou Village in Chenzhou City, Hunan Province, tells the story of a “half quilt”: Three Red Army soldiers left half of their quilt to a local villager during the Long March (1934-36). [Photo/Xinhua]



Every day, more than 5,000 tourists from all over the country flock to Shazhou Village in Chenzhou City, Hunan Province, to visit the site of an important event in the history of the Chinese Communist Party.

The event occurred in 1934, when three female soldiers from the Red Army, a predecessor of the People’s Liberation Army, sought refuge in the home of Xu Jiexiu, an elderly resident of Shazhou, while they passed through the village. When they left, the soldiers cut their only quilt in half, leaving half for Xu.

In 2016, President Xi Jinping mentioned the story in a speech at a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Long March (1934-1936), saying it showed a deep emotional connection between the Red Army and the people.

Renowned for the history of the “half-quilt”, Shazhou has gained a reputation in recent years as a new destination for revolution-themed red tourism.

During the five-day May 1 holiday, the village recorded 32,000 domestic trips, with related revenues exceeding 1.78 million yuan ($ 278,000), according to local tourism authorities.

“More than 300 villagers are engaged in work related to red tourism, and our village has generated tourism income of more than 10 million yuan every year since 2019,” said Zhu Xiangqun, great-grandson of Xu, who is Party branch secretary and village committee. director of Shazhou.

To meet the needs of the growing number of tourists, residents of Shazhou have opened more than 40 guest houses and restaurants, including cafes, and set up 80 stalls in the village square to sell agricultural products, Zhu said.

In the past, most of the locals made their living growing fruits and vegetables, but the once impoverished village now offers locals the opportunity to set up businesses in their own homes. For example, resident Zhu Lizhi owns a stall that sells bottled water, soft drinks, and local agricultural products, such as dried long beans, to tourists.

“During the Spring Festival holidays in February, the peak tourism season, my daily gross income was between 4,000 and 5,000 yuan,” he said.

In 2015, Zhu owed more than 100,000 yuan in medical bills for treating his mother’s mental health problems and severe arthritis affecting his wife.

“Thanks to the development of red tourism in Shazhou, my household’s annual income is currently around 80,000 yuan,” he said.

Cradle of the Chinese revolution, Hunan was the home province of Chairman Mao Zedong and many other revolutionaries who dedicated themselves to the nation.

The province has 310 red tourist destinations, including Shazhou, of which 28 are classified as national level attractions and 53 as provincial level sites.

In the first three quarters of last year, Hunan generated more than 121 billion yuan in revenue by receiving some 130 million red tourist trips. The development of red tourism has played an important role in the quality economic and social development of the province, its fight against poverty and its efforts to achieve a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

For example, red tourism has become an important part of the economic development of Mao’s hometown, Shaoshan, a small town in central Hunan.

As a traditional red tourist destination, Shaoshan has made good use of interactive hologram technology in recent years to provide a vibrant experience for visitors.

Mao Zedong, China, an outdoor 3D pixel mapping project, immerses the audience in the common history of the country and Mao through vivid imagery.

Last year, Shaoshan received 12 million tourists, who generated revenues of 3.5 billion yuan and accounted for more than 50% of the city’s GDP, according to local government statistics.

Revolutionary museum

When Xi visited a “half quilt” themed exhibition hall in Shazhou during an inspection visit to Hunan last year, he said the story exemplified the original aspirations and character. of the CCP.

Lacking food and clothing, even facing life-and-death situations, the Red Army always has the welfare of the people in mind, Xi said, and urged efforts to do good. use of revolutionary resources to transmit Party traditions.

In a signed article published in March, Xu Dazhe, secretary of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, wrote, “Abundant in revolutionary resources, Hunan is like a museum of revolutionary history without walls.

The reviews of the CCP’s 100-year history are important, helping people to implement and transmit the revolutionary spirit as well as strengthen their resolve to fight for the Party’s cause, Xu said.