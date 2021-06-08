First thing: no more Teflon Don as legal threats mount against Trump





Hello.

Donald Trump faces a growing legal threat as investigations accelerate, potentially posing significant obstacles to a 2024 presidential bid.

No longer protected by demands for presidential protection, a series of increasingly serious legal problems, both criminal investigations and civil litigation, are multiplying in the courts.

The former president teased another candidacy, but his future could be in the courtroom rather than the Oval Office, reports Victoria Bekiempis, who writes that he is no longer Teflon Don.

Trump may face criminal charges for activities that took place before he was president, after he was president, and while he was president until they were part of his office while he was president. ‘he was president, said attorney David S Weinstein, partner of Jones. Walker LLP Miami office. Trump has not been charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

What are the legal proceedings involving the former president? They include the Manhattan grand jury, the most menacing judicial inquiry into former president E Jean Carroll, and the vote in Georgia.

Meanwhile, American democracy is fighting for its life, writes Robert Reich.

Global levels of carbon dioxide continue to rise faster than ever, despite the pandemic. The Bond Fire forest fire burns next to power lines near Modjeska Canyon, Calif., In December. It is believed that forest fires are one of the causes of the increase in carbon dioxide levels. Photograph: Mike Blake / Reuters

Global carbon dioxide levels are at record highs and are 50% higher than they were at the start of the industrial age despite cuts in air travel and industry due to the coronavirus.

Emissions reached 419 parts per million in May, marking the highest greenhouse gas measurement in the 63 years that data has been recorded.

The 10-year average rate of increase is also faster than ever and is now 2.4 parts per million per year.

Why? Its complex, writes Katharine Gammon, but factors include wildfires and modest emissions reductions will not have a huge impact on global emissions.

Apple paid a woman millions of dollars after iPhone technicians posted explicit images and videos using her phone at the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York City. Photograph: Mike Segar / Reuters

Apple paid a multi-million dollar settlement to a woman in Oregon after discovering iPhone technicians downloaded explicit images and videos using her phone when she sent it in for repair .

According to legal documents, the anonymous woman sent her phone to an Apple-approved repair contractor, Pegatron Technology Service in California, where technicians uploaded extremely personal and private documents to her Facebook account and other online sites, causing him severe emotional distress.

The woman sued Apple and settled for a multi-million dollar amount.

What did Apple say about the incident? A spokesperson said: When we learned of this blatant violation of our policies at one of our vendors in 2016, we took immediate action and have since continued to strengthen our vendor protocols.

In other news, Kamala Harris tells migrants to “not come” in talks in Guatemala video

Kamala Harris was skeptical of US policy in Central America during a visit to Guatemala, her first trip abroad as vice president, as she announced economic aid, a new anti-corruption campaign and stricter enforcement against human trafficking. On Tuesday, she will meet Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador.

A kayaker had to be rescued for six days as he attempted a solo paddle from California to Hawaii after rough seas and high winds caused him to lose his sea anchor. Cyril Derreumaux said the trip which was to last 70 days turned from bad to worse very quickly.

Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori has come under fire for alleging fraud and irregularities in Sunday’s election tally in Peru as rival Pedro Castillos’ narrow lead widened. Castillo, a leftist teacher, held a 0.2% lead with more than 96% of the votes counted.

A massive two-day underwater avalanche sent mud and sand over 1,000 km into the ocean, breaking submarine cables and disrupting internet traffic between Nigeria and South Africa, in the longest sediment flow ever recorded. The incident took place in January 2020, but it is only now that there is data on the incident.

Stat of the day: About 40% of turf in Las Vegas area must be banned in first nationwide ban on unnecessary grass

Nevada law aims to conserve water amid a drought that dries up the Colorado River, the region’s main source of water. The ban on non-functional sod includes unused grass in office parks, streets and entrances to subdivisions (this does not include golf courses). While other U.S. cities and states have issued temporary bans on lawns that need watering, the legislation, signed by state governor Steve Sisolak on Friday, is the first to introduce a permanent ban.

Don’t Miss This: Black Birders Week

Aliya Uteuova takes a nature walk with Christian Cooper in Central Park as part of the second annual Black Birders Week, a celebration that emerged in response to the video Cooper recorded of a white woman calling the police to the last year after he asked her to keep her dog on a leash. A 2011 study found that 4% of bird watchers in the United States were black, while 93% were white. We want to bring out more black bird watchers, says Cooper. I know historically there haven’t been a lot of black bird watchers, being one of the few and not seeing a lot of faces like mine there.

or this: A career change saved my life

After a recent study found that working at least 55 hours a week causes hundreds of thousands of premature deaths, Emine Saner speaks to people who have built better lives after suffering burnout.

Last thing: how the phobic cicadas survive Brood XJane Pyron with his cicada-resistant outfit. Photography: Jane Pyron

This is a unique phenomenon over 17 years, the insects cannot bite or sting and they die within a few weeks. But to those who fear them, the arrival of the cicadas feels like an extended horror movie. Elle Hunt talks to cicadas-phobes about how they’re doing. A Facebook group called Cincinnati Cicada-Phobia Safe Space for people to share coping methods has attracted nearly 1,000 members in just six weeks. I check my blinds every two seconds, says Ritter Hoy, who has been dreading this spring for a decade, just waiting for them.

