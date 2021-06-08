Politics
Jokowi asks for a maximum of 2 hours of school, Dikbud only claims one example
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology said that the directiveface to face learning (PTM) is carried out for two hours twice a week, just one example of policies in schools in areas with high transmission of Covid-19.
PAUD General Director of Primary and Secondary Education Kemendikbudristek Jumeri stressed that every school always has the option to set learning times as long as schools are open in the midst of a pandemic.
“The president gave an example, giving an example that if you really need to study for two days, two hours each. Then in SKB a maximum of [kehadiran siswa] 50 percent of class capacity, but the president instructed 25 percent. I think it’s dynamic, “he said, via videoconference on Tuesday (8/6).
Jumeri said the rules for determining the timetable and placing students in class actually depend on the pandemic conditions in the region for the facilities and infrastructure of each school.
For example, the government stipulates that a maximum of 50 percent of students are in one room. According to Jumeri, this does not mean that all schools have to ask some of their students to study at home.
He said schools could use other rooms outside of the classroom to do PTM. For example in the field, in a park or in another space. Jumeri said the schedule and placement of students could be adjusted at the headmaster’s creativity.
“It can be used to increase capacity. So that it can fit into a full class but the places are separate,” he said.
Previously, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said President Joko Widodo had requested that PTM be performed for a maximum of two hours per day. It is recommended to perform the learning activities two days a week
Regardless, Jumeri said the benchmark for successful implementation of face-to-face learning (PTM) in schools is that there are no Covid-19 clusters.
“What can be measured in the implementation of this PTM? Of course the safety. First benchmark, there is no cluster of propagation of the covid in the school”, he declared.
Then, Jumeri continued, the success of PTM was also assessed from the smooth teaching and learning process during the learning done in the classroom.
“Later, we will coordinate with the regions to report on the progress of each educational unit in implementing the limited PTM,” he said.
Infographics to prepare before going back to school. (Photo: Doc. KPC PEN)
Although the PTM is mandatory for all schools, Jumeri said its implementation is still dynamic. This means that if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases or certain pandemic conditions in some areas, schools may once again close face-to-face learning activities.
Previously, Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarim had insisted that schools be opened immediately after vaccination. He said no negotiation could be made for education policy.
Meanwhile, school clusters have started to be found in several areas that are implementing PTM. One of them occurred at SMA Negeri 1 Padang Panjang, Padang Panjang City, West Sumatra, which reported 19 students positive for Covid-19 after the PTM has been detained since May 21.
Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Federation of Indonesian Teachers Unions (FSGI) Heru Purnomo revealed that there are still many schools that have not been able to ensure maximum preparation for learning in front of to face.
This is based on the supervision of the preparation of the PTM in 10 schools in the regions of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi (Jabodetabek).
“Of the 10 schools we visited, we found only three schools that were preparing SOPs. The three schools were also not optimal. [SOPnya], “he said when contacted CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (8/6).
Heru clarified that the preparation of health protocols in the 10 schools was limited only to the preparation of infrastructure in the form of: hand sanitizer, disinfectants, temperature gauges, sinks, etc. However, schools do not understand the importance of having SOPs to regulate and monitor the progress of school residents.
Meanwhile, the Makassar Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) has asked the Makassar Education Office to reconsider the face-to-face learning policy as teachers’ vaccinations have not yet been completed.
“Ideally, teachers and students should be immunized before they can be studied on opening face-to-face meetings. Otherwise, the IDI Makassar does not approve of holding face-to-face activities on a limited basis. or unlimited, ”said IDI Makassar President Siswanto Wahab.
(fey / mir / arh)
