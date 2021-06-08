Trump feared Democrats would replace Biden with Michelle Obama, book says | Donald trump





Donald Trump called Joe Biden mentally retarded in the 2020 election, according to a new book, but was reluctant to attack him too strongly for fear the Democrats would replace him with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama.

Biden then beat Trump by over 7 million in the popular vote and by 306-232 in the Electoral College, a result Trump saw as a landslide when he was in his favor against Clinton in 2016.

Trump refused to accept defeat, pushing the lie that it was the result of electoral fraud. The lie led to the deadly attack on Capitol Hill on Jan.6, by a mob that Trump told to fight like hell, and a second impeachment. Trump has been acquitted of inciting insurgency and remains eligible to run for office.

He leads the polls of Republican candidates for 2024 and has returned to public speaking. On Monday, Forbes announced a planned tour with former Fox News host Bill OReilly, who left the network amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, by The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender, will be out in August. Trump was among those interviewed for the book. Vanity Fair released an excerpt from it on Monday.

Previous revelations include that Fox News host Sean Hannity, who was censored for campaigning with Trump, wrote an advertisement for the Trump campaign.

Bender writes that Trump interrupted a White House meeting to ask: how am I losing in the polls because of mental retardation?

The idea that Democrats would replace Biden would come from Dick Morris, a former Bill Clinton adviser who migrated to the right and informally advised Trump.

Dick Morris told Trump that Biden was too old and too prone to blunders to be the candidate, Bender writes.

Biden was 78 when he became the oldest president ever sworn in. Trump will be 75 next week.

Bender adds that Trump thought his attacks on Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at the start of the Democratic primary were too successful. Trump gave Warren a racist nickname, Pocahontas, based on his claim to Native American ancestry.

Thinking Warren would have been an easier opponent, Bender writes, Trump worried about the helps Democrats would achieve [Biden is] old, and they’ll give it to someone else. They’re going to give it to Hillary, or they’re going to give it to Michelle Obama.

Trump is said to have feared Democrats would replace Biden at their convention.

According to numerous reports, Trump’s fears about Clinton were not entirely without justification. Clinton considered embarking on a race that Biden struggled in before securing victory.

According to Edward-Isaac Dovere’s Battle for the Soul, published last month, the former first lady, senator and secretary of state would sometimes think aloud about the appointment at a contested convention.

Michelle Obama, however, never showed interest. The former first lady remains extremely popular with the Democratic base, but has repeatedly ruled out a career in frontline politics.

