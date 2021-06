Boris Johnson to challenge Speaker of Parliament’s request for MPs vote on foreign aid cuts

Boris Johnson will not comply with President Sir Lindsay Hoyles’ request that the cut in UK foreign aid spending be put to a vote in the House of Commons, Downing Street has said. Mr Johnson escaped a likely defeat at the hands of Tory rebels in the Commons on Monday evening, after an attempt to force a vote was ruled out of order on technical grounds. But in an unusually brutal slap for the PM, Sir Lindsay accused Mr Johnson of failing to show the Commons the respect they deserve and demanded an urgent, legally binding vote on the 0.7 to 0 cuts, 5% of gross national income (GNI). Today, the Prime Ministers’ official spokesperson replied: There are currently no plans to bring forward a vote. Former Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to lead a list of top Tories saving the Cup during a three-hour emergency debate in the House of Commons, in a humiliating spectacle for Mr Johnson just days before he does chairs the G7 meeting of international leaders in Cornwall. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Covid-19 vaccinations in the UK: the latest figures < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Hancock to be questioned about care home’s allegations despite Cummings’ lack of evidentiary deadline < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Delta variant: Ministers send further support to Greater Manchester and Lancashire to tackle tensions Ms May and others – including former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell and Commons Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood – will argue that the cuts threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands in poor countries and hurt the economy. British soft power abroad. But no vote is expected at the end of today’s debate, as conservative rebels believe it would be futile to force a purely symbolic division that does not bind the government and is likely to be boycotted by the government. Most Tories, including Mr Johnson himself. The commitment to meet the UN target of devoting 0.7% of GNI to overseas development assistance was enshrined in law by David Cameron and confirmed by Mr Johnson in the 2019 Conservative manifesto . But the prime minister’s spokesperson said the law did not require ministers to seek MPs’ approval for a temporary cut. We are clear that the government’s decision to temporarily reduce the aid budget to 0.5 percent of GNI is consistent with the International Development Act, which explicitly provides that there may be circumstances where the target 0.7 will not be reached, the spokesperson said. Despite the reduction, the UK is expected to spend more than 10 billion this year to improve global health, fight poverty and tackle climate change, he said.

