World Oceans Day and artificial sweeteners named maritime axis

The promise to make IndonesiaGlobal maritime axis judged only to sweeten the countryside. In fact, development has so far favored large investors and marginalized the real owners of the Indonesian maritime world; sinner.

On Tuesday, June 8, people around the world are celebrating World Oceans Day. World Oceans Dayinaugurated every 8 June since 2008, the United Nations (UN) has organized a World Oceans Day (UNWOD) event with a different theme each year, where in 2021 the theme is: ‘The ocean: life and livelihood‘.

In the context of Indonesian politics, as a country maritimeThe maritime issue has also become a staple weapon that brought presidential candidate couple Joko Widodo (Jokowi) -Jusuf Kalla to the top of power in 2014.

This is what two academics from the Department of International Relations, Universitas Airlangga Probo Darono Yati and Joko Susanto said in their scientific work.The global maritime axis as an approach to Indonesia’s maritime strategy: between change and strategy sustainability? ‘.

According to Yaakti and Joko, the number 2 presidential candidate in the 2014 election launched the World Maritime Program (PMD), Nawacita’s main program, which was later called the Jokowi Maritime Doctrine.

“After becoming a public debate, the legitimacy of this idea was reinforced by Jokowi’s winning speech on the Phinisi ship “Buana Setia”, Sunda Kelapa Port of Jakarta., “wrote Yakti and Jokoseperti, citing what was published in the journal Global & Strategies.

In his speech, Jokowi said that community cooperation will encourage Indonesia to become a global maritime country.

He is convinced that Indonesia’s national sovereignty can be achieved when all parties work together.

“It is the spirit of gotong royong that will enable the Indonesian nation not only to survive in the face of challenges, but also to become the global maritime axis. location of the great political civilization of the future, “Jokowi said on Tuesday, July 22, 2014.

Jokowi even initiated several maritime programs. He said so in his speech at the 9th East Asia Summit in Myanmar. Jokowi said the Global Maritime Axis consists of five pillars. These pillars include maritime culture, maritime economy, maritime connectivity, maritime diplomacy and maritime security.

“Jokowi underlined its commitment to synergize the PMD doctrine between the countries of East Asia, in particular the JSM (Maritime Silk Road) initiated by China., “wrote Yakti and Joko.

It was during Jokowi’s time that he later built the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs. At first, he entrusted the confidence of the leadership of the coordinating ministry to the former head of the KKPI Marine and Fisheries Research Agency, ndroyono Soesilo, at the start of the Labor Cabinet in 2014. Indroyono was then replaced by economist Rizal Ramli in August 2015.

And, about a year later, Jokowi handed over the responsibility of coordinating minister for maritime affairs to Luhut Binsar Panjaitan so far in his second term as president.

Artificial sweetener classified by the world maritime axis

Yet, seven years after his victory speech aboard the ship phinisi, the speech has become the global maritime axis. [PMD] called only as an artificial sweetener for fishermen.

“So if the PMD (for) fishermen is just an artificial sweetener. Just indicate which programs benefit fishermen, we will test them one by one and many will fail,” said the general secretary (general secretary) of the People’s Coalition for Fisheries Justice (Kiara) Susan Herawati when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com by phone, Tuesday (8/6).

According to Susan, the Jokowi Global Maritime Axis program does not contain a vision and mission oriented towards respecting the rights of access and control of fishermen. In some cases, fishermen cannot really access the sea which is their source of livelihood.

Susan gave an example of fishermen in the Thousand Islands region who previously could grow seaweed around the waters of Hengki Island, now they are prohibited.

“They are no longer allowed to access the area, they cannot control the sea, whether they want to plant or take algae, the fishermen have lost it,” said Susan.

