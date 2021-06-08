Pak’s blasphemy laws continue to target the Christian population





ANI | Updated: 08 Jun 2021 18:46 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 8 (ANI): Despite international condemnation of Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws, which carry the death penalty, observers note that Christians continue to be common targets of discriminatory laws, observers note. Seemingly for no reason, the discrimination has turned into persecution against Christians, which manifests itself in cases where the allegations are mostly unfounded. More than 90 percent of the country’s Christians reside in the Punjab. And 60 percent live in villages, and in most cases are more indigenous to their areas than Muslims. Blasphemy and desecration of the Koran is used against them, but the latter is used against them collectively, followed by organized destruction of property, ”said analyst Khaled Ahmed. One of the prime examples of the brutality of blasphemy laws is the case against Asia Bibi, which then led to the deaths of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011 and former minorities Mr. Inister Shahbaz Bhatti for having defended Bibi. Earlier this year, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) named Pakistan a “country of particular concern” because of the deteriorating conditions of religious freedom for Christians and other religious minorities.

The report cited a “sharp increase in targeted assassinations, cases of blasphemy, forced conversions and hate speech targeting religious minorities.” In its report, the body further said that the first three months of 2021 have been difficult for Christians in Pakistan. , despite the claim of the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The International Christian Concern (ICC) reported that at least 25 incidents of persecution against the Christian population of Pakistan between January 1 and March 31, 2021, Pakistan Today reported. Blasphemy laws are passed globally, the ICC has stressed that far-right ideology may ultimately target Christians nationwide. “The plight of Christians in Pakistan illustrates some of the reasons the West should be concerned about Christian persecution. First, Christians in Pakistan are an impoverished minority, part of the Dalit or untouchable caste. If we claim to care about minorities, especially poor minorities, we cannot justify ignoring the plight of the 245 million Christians who face extreme persecution for their faith, ”commentator Breda O’Brien notes. At least 199 people have been charged with blasphemy offenses, a significant increase from 2019 and the highest number of blasphemy cases. in a single year in the country’s history. The accused were mainly Shiites (70 percent of the cases) and Ahmadi Muslims (20 percent of the cases). At least 199 people have been charged with blasphemy offenses, a significant increase from 2019 and the highest number of blasphemy cases in a single year in the country’s history. The defendants were mainly Shiites (70% of cases) and Ahmadi Muslims (20% of cases), according to the 2020 International Religious Freedom report. (ANI)

